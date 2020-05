NFL’s New Rooney Rule Says Black / Minority Coaches Must Be Interviewed For Real Positions ONN – NFL’s New Rooney Rule Says Black / Minority Coaches Must Be Interviewed For…

Oakland A’s Rent: They Don’t Owe Rent At Oakland Coliseum, Here’s Why With A’s Statement, JPA Words ONN – Oakland A’s Rent: They Don’t Owe Rent At Oakland Coliseum, Here’s…

IT PASSED! Oakland President Rebecca Kaplan Proposed Ballot Measure to Allow 16 and 17 Year-Olds To Vote in School Board Elections Passes Unanimously. Oakland, Ca – Oakland City Council President,…

Derrick Soo Asks Can You Help A Senior Off Oakland’s Street? ONN – Derrick Soo Asks Can You Help A Senior Off Oakland’s Street? Derrick Soo (from Facebook post): I…

VIP Entertainment reporter Jessica Dwyer discusses the news swarming around the leaving of Batwoman lead Ruby Rose from the CW series.  ONN – Ruby Rose Quits The Cowl As…

Oakland Athletics and Coliseum JPA Rent Story Is Irresponsible and Lazy Reporting ONN – Oakland Athletics and Coliseum JPA rent story is irresponsible and lazy reporting by local media as…

Oakland Athletics Coliseum Rent Dispute Story Is Irresposible and Lazy Reporting ONN – Oakland Athletics Coliseum Rent Dispute Story Is Irresposible and Lazy Reporting Part 2 Oakland Athletics Coliseum rent…

Oakland City Council Declares Local Health Emergency for Black Residents Affected by COVID-19 Councilmembers McElhaney, Gallo, Taylor and Vice Mayor Reid of the Oakland City Council Equity Caucus unveil new,…

Swearing In of Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin ONN – Swearing In of Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin By Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf From the City of Oakland’s YouTube Channel….

Oakland, CA – Following a unanimous 8-0 confirmation vote by the City Council, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf administered the oath of office to Ed Reiskin at City Hall on Wednesday…

BREAKING: Police update on Shooting at Westgate shopping center in Glendale, Arizona ONN – Shooting At Westgate Shopping Center In Glendale, Arizona: Police Update From Fox 61 From FOX61 YouTube…

NFL Rooney Rule Discussion ONN – 2020 NFL Rooney Rule Talk: Eric Wilson With Alex Fleming And Zennie Abraham Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now: this video-blog post demonstrates…

Let’s get this out of the way: I love Google and have literally moved through Adulthood with the search engine. I recall first learning about it in 1998, through a…

Oakland – A steep decline in air travel is one of many shifts in culture caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. With California and many other states under Shelter in…

On Oakland Black Residents Impacted By COVID-19, One Oaklander Posts On Facebook A Wild Response ONN – On Oakland Black Residents Impacted By COVID-19, One Oaklander Posts On Facebook A…

Dak Prescott Turning Down Cowboys $175 Mil 5yr Contract Fake News By Chris Simms ONN – Dak Prescott Turning Down Cowboys $175 Mil 5yr Contract Fake News By Chris Simms…

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Meeting Of May 21 2020 – First Pademic-Impacted ONN – Las Vegas Stadium Authority Meeting Of May 21 2020 – First Pademic-Impacted Note from Zennie62Media and…

Oakland A’s Rent: Henry Gardner, Coliseum JPA ED, Erred In Trying To Embarrass Oakland A’s In Media ONN – Oakland A’s Rent: Henry Gardner, Coliseum JPA ED, Erred In Trying…

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Suite Ticket Plan Will Repeat Problems At Oakland Coliseum ONN – Las Vegas Stadium Authority Suite Ticket Plan Will Repeat Problems At Oakland Coliseum Note from…

In Pandemic News, Eden Fresh Market Fayetteville GA Now Has Toilet Paper And Hand Sanitizer ONN – In Pandemic News, Eden Fresh Market Fayetteville GA Now Has Toilet Paper And…

Busy Day Moving Seniors to RV Safe Park ONN – Busy Day Moving Seniors To RV Safe Park In Oakland – By Derrick Soo Follow the Journey of our Oakland…

Emergence On ABC, My Favorite Modern Show, Deserves Renewal And A Second Life ONN – Emergence On ABC, My Favorite Modern Show, Deserves Renewal And A Second Life I made…

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Becomes A Reality By: Joseph Armendariz ONN – Zack Snyder’s Justice League becomes a reality. Earlier this week during a livestream Zack Snyder along with Henry…

‘We will be on forefront of economic recovery,’ Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan tells business and civic leaders Oakland, Ca. – This region’s economic rebound from coronavirus would…

Note: this is based on an OUSD Press Release issued just hours before the event – yes, the same day; Zennie62Media missed the email at the time. Oakland, CA –…

Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan, Passes At 78 – By Vincent Lospinuso ONN – Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan, Passes At 78 – By Vincent Lospinuso Note from Zennie62Media and…

Second Annual OUSD Middle Eastern Student Honor Roll Celebration Set for Friday Afternoon, May 22 for Hundreds of Students Oakland, CA — Oakland is coming together to celebrate nearly 300…

Oakland’s Derrick Soo On “Street Health Teams Doing What We Do Best” In Homeless Work ONN – Oakland’s Derrick Soo On “Street Health Teams Doing What We Do Best” In…

Oakland Virtual Town Hall on Phase 2 ONN – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Virtual Town Hall On Phase 2 Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now:…

CBS Sports In The Huddle With Tony Romo Has No Black Quarterbacks ONN – CBS Sports In The Huddle With Tony Romo Has No Black Quarterbacks Tony Romo is hosting…

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Becomes A Reality Part 2 By: Joseph Arnendariz ONN – Zack Snyder’s Justice League becomes A reality Part 2; which features additional thumbnails and shot references….

Zennie62Media note: that a budget can be structured during a Worldwide Pandemic and not include a calculation for a request for a Federal Government Bailout is totally wild. The Mayor…

Oakland – Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Selection Panel for the Police Commission today announced the opening of the application process to serve on the Oakland Police Commission. The Police…

“When I Survey” Resurrection Oakland ONN – “When I Survey” Resurrection Oakland Church Service May 17 2020 “When I Survey” by Isaac Watts; Arrangement by Daniel Tomei © Second Psalms…

Lake Merritt Live  ONN – Oakland’s “Drummer Boy Aaron” Does “Lake Merritt Live” You’ve seen him and I’ve seen him on the corner of MacArthur and Grand Avenue next…

Shelter in Place, Lake Merritt, Oakland, 2020.5.20  ONN – How Does Lake Merritt Oakland Look During Shelter in Place? YouTube Video Shows Video: “Shelter in Place, Lake Merritt, Oakland,…

Bike Oakland: Golf Links, Skyline, Keller ONN – SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With “Bike Oakland: Golf Links, Skyline, Keller” Where SF Bay Area Bicycle writes: 2020-05-05: 14.9 mile,…

Bike Oakland: Skyline Dirt ONN – SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With “Bike Oakland: Skyline Dirt” Where SF Bay Area Bicycle writes: 2020-05-08: 12 mile, 1250 ft elevation gain,…

Oakland Lake Merrit sunset drone 4K March 2020 water touch ONN – Drone Flies Over Water Of Lake Merritt Oakland For Awesome 4K Sunset Video The video is called “Oakland…

Running Errands In Fayetteville GA During The Pandemic With Opened Economy ONN – Running Errands In Fayetteville GA During The Pandemic With Opened Economy Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News…

Las Vegas Stadium Opening Day Uncertain According To Stadium Authority Documents ONN – Las Vegas Stadium Opening Day Uncertain According To Stadium Authority Documents Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News…

Dear Oaklander, Heading into our 11th week sheltering in place, I’m inspired by recent wins for our community, such as the extension of my emergency eviction moratorium and a fall…

Tiger Woods And Peyton Manning Win The Match II – A Fun-To-Watch Sports Event ONN – Tiger Woods And Peyton Manning Win The Match II – A Fun-To-Watch Sports Event…

Social Distancing and Mask Rules Not Being Adhered To ONN – Despite signs and regulations to the contrary, people continuously show up to beaches in other gathering places in large…

Raiders Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Rocked By Fake News: Let’s Clear It All Up Live ONN – Raiders Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Rocked By Fake News: Let’s Clear It All…

National Football League 2020 Playing Rules Change and Bylaw Proposals 2020 Playing Rule Proposals Summary Note: This post is based on a digitized NFL file. The information here is as…

Jocelyn Moore Former NFL EVP PR Exec Resurfaces With Ozone X Venture Capital ONN – Jocelyn Moore Former NFL EVP PR Exec Resurfaces With Ozone X Venture Capital Jocelyn Moore,…

Black Ministers in SF Call for Churches to Stay Closed, COVID-19 Testing, Education in African American Community Noon Rally Today, Memorial Day, S.F. City Hall Bay Area Black Preachers Call…

Antioch MBC Oakland Live Stream ONN – Antioch Missionary Baptist Oakland, Church Service Live Stream For May 24, 2020 Support the stream: https://ift.tt/36rdGMr Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now:…

Penny Dreadful City Of Angel’s Episode 5 Review By: Joseph Armendariz ONN – Penny Dreadful City Of Angel’s Episode 5 Review By: Joseph Armendariz features discussion and Analysis aling with…

Antioch MBC Oakland Live Stream ONN – Support the stream: https://ift.tt/36rdGMr Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest…

OUSD Teachers – Distance Learning, March-May 2020  ONN – Oakland YouTube Video Shows OUSD Teachers Doing Distance Learning, March-May 2020 This YouTube video by Kelleth Chinn shows how teachers…

Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church Oakland, Stay Connected ONN – Bishop Gregory B. Payton Rev. Michael McBride https://youtu.be/v87X73XJkKI Note from Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now: this video-blog post demonstrates…

Bike Oakland & Piedmont & Alameda: Wisconsin & Water ONN – SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With “Bike Oakland & Piedmont & Alameda: Wisconsin & Water” Where SF Bay…

Body Sculpting with Alison 04-08-2020 ONN – Light weights, high reps, small bursts of cardio, sculpting your body from every angle. We provide personalized care to ensure that you reach…

Social Distancing and Mask Rules Not Being Adhered To In Oakland, SF Bay Area Follow-Up – R. Haick ONN – Following up on previous video as people ask, “Where is…

Tanis Parenteau, Star Of “FBI” And “Billions”, On Zennie62 YouTube May 29, 3 PM EST ONN – Tanis Parenteau, Star Of “FBI” And “Billions”, On Zennie62 YouTube May 29, 3…

Oakland from a distance – Even though we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, some people insist on maintaining their pre-pandemic behaviors and won’t get a clue: such is…

Amy Cooper Calls Police On Black Man Who Asked Her To Leash Her Dog In NYC ONN – Amy Cooper Calls Police On Black Man Who Asked Her To Leash…

Medford, Oregon – With just the right condiment, a plain salad becomes a festival of flavors, a plate of vegetables transforms into a delectable stroll through a country garden, and…

Tamron Hall Show May 26 Has Janelle Monae And Misty Copeland As Guests ONN – Tamron Hall Show May 26 Has Janelle Monae And Misty Copeland As Guests New York…

East Oakland Homeless Encampment “Burnout” Vlog By Derrick Soo ONN – East Oakland Homeless Encampment “Burnout” Vlog By Derrick Soo Criminal activity is usual cause for a Fire. Fed up…

Oakland Safe RV Park not so Safe? ONN – Operation HomeBase is having Growing Pains. Insufficient food issues to Electricity cutting out constantly, are causing CONCERNS by Residents. On Monday,…

Rent Strike Car Horn-Honking Rally Held In Downtown Oakland Neighborhood May 22nd 2020 ONN – Rent Strike Car Horn-Honking Rally Held In Downtown Oakland Neighborhood May 22nd 2020 Note from…

Oakland, CA – Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who serves as Oakland’s Council Member At-Large, calls for publicly accessible WiFi for Oakland’s communities. Kaplan has been working to expand…

City Of Oakland, Sierra Club Loose To OBOT And Insight Terminal Solutions In Court, Again ONN – City Of Oakland, Sierra Club Loose To OBOT And Insight Terminal Solutions In…

Oakland had some indication that coal was one of the potential commodities that might be handled” prior to contracting with developer, Court finds. OAKLAND, Ca – The City of Oakland…

