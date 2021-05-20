Zoey Hughes Slain Teen Was Shot Multiple Times Trying To Get Off Party Bus In Oakland
Zoey Hughes was among two teenagers who lost their lives when at least two shooters opened fire on their party bus early Tuesday, once on Interstate 580 and again on city streets.
