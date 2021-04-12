Zennie62Media Helps OUSD And Oakland REACH, Which Ignores Its Oakland News Now For Lesser NY Times

https://youtu.be/ULqr7PqBcqQ

A tweet issued by Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) celebrated Oakland Reach tweet about a New York Times article. But a search for Oakland REACH in Google reveals that the first two Google News results belong to Zennie62Media’s Oakland News Now, and over the NY Times.

That happened because when Zennie62 on YouTube likes a YouTube video, in this case on Oakland REACH, that video automatically becomes a blog post on Oakland News Now and other blogs and social media platforms under Zennie62Media control.

The original Oakland REACH video had few views until Zennie62Media intervention. The simple like gave it a lift in both YouTube and Google search.

And I must correct myself in that the NY Times article was a day ahead of the Zennie62Media action but the tweet I referred to was issued just seconds ago.

Its hard enough for black owned media to grow but this kind of institutional racism just makes it harder and makes me fight harder. I wonder if i have to say bad things or have others do so just to send a massage? Even if that’s the case, its not a path I want to take. Its not me so its not Zennie62Media.

Stay tuned.

