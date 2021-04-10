https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NY9xeDRZG28



ONN – Zennie Abraham With Long Time Friend Jackie Simpkins, Alley Cat Oakland Bar Owner, In Vegas – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Zennie Abraham With Long Time Friend Jackie Simpkins, Alley Cat Oakland Bar Owner, In Vegas

For reasons that really cone down to baser racism, there are some small sad folks in Oakland who got triggered when i made a vlog / blog post announcing that The Alley Cat Bar on 3325 Grand Avenue, was reopening.

The reasons given boil down to masked racism for me, because of a silly claim of “accuracy” (or lack thereof) and because i refer to The Alley Cat Bar as just that: The Alley Cat Bar. I have also called it The Alley. The whole deal is silly but again that’s racism for you.

The idea expressed in a passive-aggressive way on Facebook is that I, because I am a black guy, don’t have true knowledge about The Alley, or know the late piano player Rod Dibble. Seriously. Well, here’s Rod at the piano with me and other patrons in 2010:

But that sentiment is expressed on Facebook by the act of tagging me and making up a silly issue of the name I use to for The Alley Cat Bar, “The Alley Cat Bar”, and by a small set of people, all white save for one, and none black.

It continues a habit borne of white media which would come in to write something about The Alley, and ignore talking to me as a regular, and zero in on white regulars, only. This has gone on for years – well, decades, really, since I go back to 1997 as a regular. The only more recent coverage of The Alley that showed its true diversity was in SFGate.com last December. But, overall, that racism is one of many reasons why I started my own media company, Zennie62Media, Inc.

Anyway, then came the communication which implies that I have no personal ties to The Alley. All of this is on Facebook, which has become a cesspool for mindless rants and racist exchanges.

But I digress.

So, I elected to make this vlog that shows Jackie Simpkins, who owns The Alley, and I, have been great long time friends. Here, we were in Las Vegas having dinner at the Grand Lux Cafe in The Venetian Hotel, January 13, 2018.

I have had my 40th and 50th birthdays at The Alley. And, as Jackie says “some call it The Alley, I call it The Alley, others call it The Alley Cat, but why is this an issue?”

For me, its a matter of search engine optimization, cultural habit, and those damn cats in the original sign.

Stay tuned.

PS: I have noticed that some people use the term “accuracy” whenever an online account does not fit their opinion: the fact is, there are many views of an event or action or person, place, or thing. Everyone has a right to hold their view. Please stop using the word “accuracy” to try and put down my vlogger and blogger form of media (gotta merge those two names), and make yourself look smarter than someone else – it winds up making you look bad, or in this case, racist. I am entitled to my view of the world. Take the red pill.

