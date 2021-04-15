https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO5z1bqW5yY



ONN – YouTube's Creator Responsibility Initiative

We know that more than 99.9% of our creators are awesome, and we welcome all types of creators, from the family-friendly to the edgy. But, there are times you might see headlines about reckless or dangerous behavior by some prominent creators. These actions may have taken place off YouTube, but we still take them seriously, since just one creator’s negative behavior can cause damage to YouTube and millions of other creators.

In this video, Matt Koval, YouTube’s Creator Liaison, takes a few minutes to explain what we do when these situations arise to help ensure YouTube continues to be a safe and thriving place for all creators and viewers.

