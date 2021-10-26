Young TOM HANKS w AEROSMITH, Super RARE NBC-TV short promo commercial teaser for SNL, Feb. 17, 1990
Young TOM HANKS w AEROSMITH, Super RARE NBC-TV short promo commercial teaser for SNL, Feb. 17, 1990
Shown on NBC Louisville, Kentucky, affiliate WAVE-3 TV in 1990. Tom Hanks hams it up with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith in this brief teaser for the …
via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeMcw6vZQOQ
