https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucUtRROW31Q



Oakland News Now –

WOMAN DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH ON 3300 GRAND AVENUE [OAKLAND, CA]

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

1 Killed and 5 Hurt in Oakland Multi-Vehicle Accident on 3300 Grand Avenue

OAKLAND, CA (October 25, 2021) – Sunday morning, a woman died in a three-vehicle crash on 3300 Grand Avenue.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 2:02 a.m. Moreover, it occurred in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue.

Reports revealed that a northbound 2020 Audi Q5 struck a 2018 Toyota Prius. The crash happened as the Prius attempted to turn onto southbound Grand Avenue. Then, the force of the crash pushed the Prius to crash with a southbound 2015 Mazda CX53.

Furthermore, responders pronounced the Prius driver, a 34-year-old woman, dead at the scene. Meanwhile, paramedics transported a 33-year-old female and a 30-year-old man to a hospital. Both of them rode as passengers of the Toyota.

Moreover, officials confirmed that the Mazda driver, a 33-year-old Oakland woman, and her 33-year-old female passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

For more Information:https://ift.tt/3jJ4Xgv

The information on this website is for general information and is not formal legal advice, diagnosis or medical advice. We highly recommend that you contact an attorney for legal advice specific to your current situation, as this website may not reflect current laws or legal developments, verdicts, or information that is 100% accurate. Do not act or refrain from acting based on any content on this site.

No attorney-client relationship or obligation arises from the use of this site. An attorney-client relationship does not exist until there is a signed written retainer between the parties. Viewing the site or communicating with the Sweet Lawyers Website online, via email, the case evaluation form, or by calling the toll-free number does not constitute or create an attorney-client relationship.

The information on this website may be construed as legal advertising.

We do not accept all types of cases. Certain cases of this type may be referred to other attorneys depending on the facts of your case, including attorneys with whom we may have a joint agreement with, including but not limited to, law offices of Panish, Shea & Boyle, Siamak Vaziri, and Arin Khodavarian who might handle your case, this will not result in an additional fee or expense to you.

Hiring a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome as every case is unique. Testimonials are from actual past or present clients. Our commercials may contain dramatizations. Office meeting locations are maintained for the convenience of our clients and may not always be staffed. Best Attorneys of America designation is given by Rue Ratings service. 98.7% case success rate is based on cases that demands were sent to defendants in a 6 month period that resulted in a monetary offer and/or resolution on behalf of our clients.

We look forward to working with you on this legal matter.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (5310) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)