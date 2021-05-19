Woman Attacked, Robbed, While on BART Train
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tHjXSDG1wY
ONN – Woman Attacked, Robbed, While on BART Train – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
An Asian American woman was robbed and beaten while riding on a BART train Tuesday morning in San Francisco. Terry McSweeney reports.
Stay connected:
Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nbcbayarea
Like us on Facebook: https://ift.tt/2yDKrWJ
Follow us on Instagram: https://ift.tt/2Mr38ES
Add us on Snapchat @NBCBayArea
Catch up on all the day’s news: https://ift.tt/Zej21K
Download our app:
On iOS: https://ift.tt/2MvBarR
On Android: https://ift.tt/2ypXbzR
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Woman Attacked, Robbed, While on BART Train
- The 2021 Oakland Taste Of Temescal Event Was A Success. Look At The Food!
- Las Vegas Stadium Authority To Transfer $38 Million To Pay For Bond Debt Service During Pandemic
- The Massive 2018 Nor’easter Snowball Fight In Washington D.C. On The National Mall – Jessie Karangu
- Cross Roads: A Story of West Oakland
- Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Trip Mean Oakland A’s Are Rooted In Las Vegas, Not Howard Terminal? Part 2
- Power Outage Over In Fayetteville Georgia May 18th 2021 – Coweta-Fayette EMC Fixed Problem
- Power Outage In Fayetteville Georgia May 18th 2021 – EMC Coweta Says Crews Are Repairing Problem
- Does Dave Kaval’s Trip To Las Vegas Mean Oakland A’s Are Rooted In Las Vegas, Not Howard Terminal?
- Going Somewhere? Oakland’s Open. See You Soon.
- Oakland Police Department Losing Officers as Homicides Rise
- 2 Dead, Multiple People Injured After Party Bus Is Shot Up in Oakland: Police
- Oakland Party Bus Shooting Does Not Appear To Be Random Attack, CHP Says
- Complete Nightmare With SBA EIDL And Rudeness Of Two SBA Representatives
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong OPD News Conference May 18th, 2021
- Oakland Schools News: OUSD To Honor Pacific Islander Students On Wednesday, May 19th
- Bobby Clark Interview “The Gorn” From Star Trek TOS Episode “Arena” At WonderCon San Francisco 2011
- Why Does SF Chronicle Oppose Oakland Sports Public Money, But Not For San Francisco?
- Grand Lake Theater Marquee Says Theater Reopens May 27th With Quiet Place 2 & Cruella 3200 Grand Av
- Zennie Abraham Live On KDEEFM.ORG Talking Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Issue