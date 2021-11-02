Wnba In Oakland! – Alicia Garza’s Weekly Roundup #80

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cu1PdcnC9uo



Alicia Garza’s Weekly Roundup of what’s new in politics and pop culture from the past week. To dig deeper, subscribe to her podcast, Lady Don’t Take No.

Some of what we ain’t gon do:

– Act like there aren’t sitting members of the US HoR who helped orchestrate the failed coup

– Facebook acting up & getting put on blast

– The new infrastructure deal cutting hella people out

Some of what we like:

– Cuomo facing charges

– Bringing the WNBA to Oakland!

– NY Attorney General Tish James is running for Governor

More Roundups to come in November! Thanks for tuning in ✨

#DoWhatchaLike #LadyTake #AlloftheReal #WhatWeLuvinOn #WhatWeAintGonDo

About Alicia Garza:

Alicia believes that Black communities deserve what all communities deserve — to be powerful in every aspect of their lives. An author, political strategist, organizer, and cheeseburger enthusiast, Alicia founded the Black Futures Lab to make Black communities powerful in politics. She is the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter​​ and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, serves as the Strategy & Partnerships Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and is a co-founder of Supermajority, a new home for women’s activism. She is the author of the critically acclaimed book, The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart (One World Penguin Random House), and she warns you — hashtags don’t start movements. People do.

