Wilma Chan Alameda County Supervisor Dies After Hit By Car -Remembering A Fine Person

Wilma Chan Alameda County Supervisor Dies After Hit By Car -Remembering A Fine Person

I am totally shocked and saddened by Wilma’s sudden passing. She was a wonderful and one-of-a-kind person – beyond an elected official. A terrible loss for all of us.

I will remember Supervisor Chan by her last email to me 24 hours ago – part of her weekly report. The part she used regularly but meant every word

Dear District 3 Community, The County of Alameda is committed to keeping the public informed as we work together to stop the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For up-to-date data and answers to frequently asked questions, visit ACPHD’s dedicated COVID-19 web page. It is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any comments, questions or concerns that you may have regarding the district or Alameda County. Sincerely, Wilma Chan

Supervisor, Third District

