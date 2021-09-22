https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtYKXCefZ8g



Oakland News Now – Willie Garson Recalls When He Met Nathen Garson, His Adopted Son – People TV Interview – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Note, Willie Garson passed away Tuesday at the age of 57.

For #NationalAdoptionAwarnessMonth, actor Willie Garson spoke with People about the moment he met his son. It was love at first sight! #YouGottaBelieve is lucky to have Willie on our Board of Believers!

Learn how you can help connect older kids in #fostercare with a permanent home by visiting our website: https://ift.tt/3nYHNp6

Register for our virtual roundtable on 11/17 with Nia Vardalos and Willie Garson here: https://bit.ly/2Ialyu5

YOU GOTTA BELIEVE (YGB), founded in 1995, focuses exclusively on finding permanent parents and families for kids in foster care with an expertise in working with young adults, teens, and pre-teens who are most in danger of aging out of the system alone.

Today, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the US, and every year, as many as 17,000 of them will age out of the foster care system. Without the safety net of a forever family to provide the security and comfort most take for granted, these young people are left on their own to face a future filled with hardships — from lack of education to unemployment, higher rates of incarceration, poor health, early parenthood and homelessness (as much as 40 percent of these kids will experience this devastation in their lifetimes). In New York City alone, there are hundreds of kids currently awaiting adoption, with more than 900 kids on the verge of aging out.

COVID-19 has created many challenges that disproportionately impact kids in foster care and young people who have aged out without being connected to a loving family. Imagine yourself at 19, 21, or 24. Imagine being alone in New York during the pandemic and needing to shelter in place all by yourself. What if you lose your job? Your apartment? What do you do? Where do you go? Who do you call when you don’t have a family?

For too many kids who age out of foster care, there is no family to turn to for support. COVID-19 is shining a light on the precarious situations faced by these young people. Those in independent living are asked to face shelter in place, in literal isolation. For the college students who were sent home for the semester, many foster kids were in a panic because they have no home. They had nowhere to go, creating a crisis of potential homelessness. They begged universities to let them stay on campus where they may have felt safe but were still alone and in crisis.

It’s moments like this that You Gotta Believe’s work to connect older kids in foster care is more critical than ever. Finding a family should always be the number one priority for every child in foster care. There is no substitute for the support it provides throughout life and especially when emergencies arise.

