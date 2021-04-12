https://youtu.be/gDxsBM98gkw

ONN – Will Someone Tell Andy Ngo A Black Guy Protesting Does Not Mean He’s From Black Lives Matter – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Will Someone Tell Andy Ngo A Black Guy Protesting Does Not Mean He’s From Black Lives Matter.

This is beyond stupid and massive racist. Maybe Andy Ngo doesn’t know better but I don’t care. Just because a black person is protesting does not mean he is an official Black Lives Matter protestor.

Update: this Andy Ngo guy is some kind of “American conservative journalist and social media personality” which means he commonly uses that as an excuse to write racist crap. And Mr. Ngo provides another reason I do not call myself a journalist.

No wonder this is so out of hand. Folks like Andy Ngo who call themselves journalists just to vomit up their racism. And as it turns out, he draws the attention of the mainstream white media types who would ignore him if he were black. So, Mr. Ngo has a bigger platform than his content deserves.

And why is Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban following Andy Ngo on Twitter, anyway? Mark, WTF?

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>