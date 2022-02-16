Will Smith Movie “Concussion” Is Dr. Bennet Omalu vs The NFL

For anyone who doesn’t believe in God, I give you the story of Dr. Bennet Omalu and the National Football League. I’m a fan of the NFL, and of it’s executive staff, but this episode is not the NFL’s finest hour.

Moreover, while this was originally posted at Zennie62blog.com in 2015, it’s being repeated here in light of how the NFL turned on Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, and simply because he filed a lawsuit to challenge team hiring practices that have resulted in, even now, just two black head coaches out of 32.

The NFL did not seek to partner with or bargain with Flores, the league treated him as if it was upset that he stepped out of the imaginary line that says someone Black should not challenge a white system. In other words, the NFL gave not a small dose of institutional racism as the answer to Flores lawsuit. It acted like, well, Flores challenged the system. It reminded me of the Will Smith Movie called Concussion, and that happened because the BBC aired it after Super Bowl LVI.

Dr. Bennet Omalu Meets Pittsburgh Steelers Center Mike Webster And In The Process Discovered A Head Problem Caused By His Play On The Field

Dr. Bennet Omalu made a startling discovery that rocked the National Football League. A forensic pathologist now at UC Davis Medical Center, Dr. Omalu examines the brain of the late, great Pittsburgh Steelers Center Mike Webster. During the process, Dr. Omalu discovered a disease he named chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. He tried to warn the NFL, and not to shut down the game of football, but to save it.

At the time, the NFL thought differently.

In a riveting Frontline documentary called “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis”, the NFL worked to try and discredit Dr. Omalu, and to a point that can only be called racist.

Now, all of that is going to be tossed back into the NFL’s face, and in the form of a Sony-distributed, Ridley Scott, David Wolfhoff, Larry Shuman-produced, Peter Landesman written-and-directed movie called Concussion, which stars Will Smith.

The movie was originally called Game Brain, and based on a 2009 article in Gentlemen’s Quarterly Magazine. It took up steam when Mr. Smith and producer James Lassiter and Overbrook Entertainment signed on in March of 2014.

After that point, according to sources, communications with the NFL heated up, and as a result, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell comes out of this looking rather good. Roger is sympathetic to the problem in appearances, but he has not given Dr. Omalu the same level of attention he’s given Dr. Ann McKee, the Director of the CTE Center at Boston University, even though he discovered CTE.

Moreover, in 2020, a Washington Post article surfaced that tried to smear the stellar reputation of Dr. Omalu, and has the look that it may have been caused by the Commissioner Goodell’s relationship with Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns the Post. This Oakland News Now post takes apart the Post’s smear piece.

Concussion, which was released Christmas Day 2015, did not score an Oscar nomination at The Academy Awards, but it did get 4 awards and 16 nominations. Smith should have gained a “Best Actor” nomination as he just kills a pivotal scene where he’s explaining head trauma, and in a nigerian accent, as he’s playing the real life Dr. Omalu.

Concussion stars Will Smith, Albert Brooks, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Paul Reiser and Luke Wilson as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Stay tuned.