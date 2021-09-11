Will Deep Fake Live Tool Russian Tech Destabilize America, Who’s Vladislav Pedro, Why Drudge Report?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgV_dS80FP0



Is Deep Fake Technology Live Tool Russian Tech To Destabilize America, Who Is Vladislav Pedro, Why Drudge Report?

Note: IEEE Spectrum explains deep fake tech:

The main ingredient in deepfakes is machine learning, which has made it possible to produce deepfakes much faster at a lower cost. To make a deepfake video of someone, a creator would first train a neural network on many hours of real video footage of the person to give it a realistic “understanding” of what he or she looks like from many angles and under different lighting. Then they’d combine the trained network with computer-graphics techniques to superimpose a copy of the person onto a different actor.

While the addition of AI makes the process faster than it ever would have been before, it still takes time for this process to yield a believable composite that places a person into an entirely fictional situation. The creator must also manually tweak many of the trained program’s parameters to avoid telltale blips and artifacts in the image. The process is hardly straightforward.

FBI Advisory Warning Released in March 2021:

Malicious Actors Almost Certainly Will

Leverage Synthetic Content for Cyber and

Foreign Influence Operations

Summary

Malicious actors almost certainly will leverage synthetic content for

cyber and foreign influence operations in the next 12-18 months.

Foreign actors are currently using synthetic content in their influence

campaigns, and the FBI anticipates it will be increasingly used by

foreign and criminal cyber actors for spearphishing and social

engineering in an evolution of cyber operational tradecraft.

Explaining Synthetic Content

The FBI defines synthetic content as the broad spectrum of generated

or manipulated digital content, which includes images, video, audio,

and text. While traditional techniques like Photoshop can be used to

create synthetic content, this report highlights techniques based on

artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) technologies. These

techniques are known popularly as deepfakes or GANs (generative

adversarial networks). Generally, synthetic content is considered

protected speech under the First Amendment. The FBI, however, may

investigate malicious synthetic content which is attributed to foreign

actors or is otherwise associated with criminal activities.

Stay tuned.

