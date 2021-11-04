Why paid family and medical leave is back in the Democrats’ social spending bill
Why paid family and medical leave is back in the Democrats' social spending bill
video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video's upper left hand corner.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says four weeks of paid family and medical leave are back in the Democrats’ social programs and climate change bill, after it was …
