Why Jamie Lynn Spears Isn’t As Innocent As She Claims

Jamie Lynn Spears hasn’t said much about her sister’s conservatorship… until fans called her out on it.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship drama has been on a lot of radars since her bombshell court testimony. In her statement, Britney went over all the horrific experiences she had while under her father’s care (if we can call it that). She also mentioned how she’d like to sue her family for their treatment of her. And nowhere in the testimony did she mention anyone in her family who did support her. So when Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Stories to talk about how much she loved and supported her sister, it’s not surprising that fans weren’t convinced.

The odd thing about their current relationship is that they used to be the best of friends. When Britney and Jamie Lynn were younger, they had a sibling relationship that made their bond undeniably evident. They starred together in movies, sang together and relied on each other during the early days in their careers. Britney has shouted out Jamie Lynn on numerous occasions and Jamie Lynn has credited her ability to understand the showbiz industry to having Britney there to show her the ropes.

But while Britney was suffering under the strict demands of her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn didn’t say or do anything about it. And seeing as how she wasn’t involved with the conservatorship at all until later years, fans have been pretty sus as to why she hasn’t said or done anything to support her sister. And they’re not the only ones. When Britney took to Instagram to lay everything out on the table, we saw just how she felt about her younger sister. The only question is: now what?

What do you think about Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship? Do you think they can still work towards a healthy relationship again? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to like the video and subscribe to The Things Celebrity for more videos on your favorite celebs!

