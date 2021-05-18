Why Does SF Chronicle Oppose Oakland Sports Public Money, But Not For San Francisco?
ONN – Why Does SF Chronicle Oppose Oakland Sports Public Money, But Not For San Francisco? – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Why Does SF Chronicle Oppose Oakland Sports Public Money, But Not For San Francisco?
This has gone on for decades and back to when I tried to bring the 2005 Super Bowl to Oakland. Enough of this so-called journalism. Why does the San Francisco Chronicle always oppose Oakland Sports venue project public money, but remains silent in the case of San Francisco?
Is Zennie62Media competition Hearst Media Services behind all of this? What’s Hearst Media Services? Watch the vlog, then stay tuned for part two.
Stay tuned.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Why Does SF Chronicle Oppose Oakland Sports Public Money, But Not For San Francisco?
- Grand Lake Theater Marquee Says Theater Reopens May 27th With Quiet Place 2 & Cruella 3200 Grand Av
- Zennie Abraham Live On KDEEFM.ORG Talking Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Issue
- Inside Fairyland Park, Lake Merritt Oakland.
- Letter From Oakland City Council Leaders To MLB Commissioner On A’s Howard Terminal Project
- Oakland City Council Leadership Sends Nasty Letter To MLB Commissioner On Oakland A’s Ballpark
- SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back: Bike Oakland: Redwood Rd & Park, Skyline, Leona Canyon
- Elizabeth Olsen Reunited With Anthony Mackie At MTV Awards 2021
- Kathryn Hahn Wins Best Villain For WandaVision At MTV Awards 2021
- Conservative Commentator Candace Owens May Run For President
- Howard Terminal Or Bust Dave Kaval Is Right Because Oakland A’s Have No Place To Go
- Vanessa Bryant Hall of Fame Speech | Kobe Bryant NBA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Browns owners unveil new proposal for Cleveland lakefront
- The Optimistic Oakland A’s Report By Michelle Milliken – May 16,2021
- Asian woman spit on at red light in Oakland
- Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Schedule Review Livestream At Zennie62 YouTube
- Golden Gate Bridge daredevils sought
- SF Bay Area White “Journalists” Can’t Stand Black Oakland Blogger With His Own Opinion
- Hearst Media Services Uses San Francisco Chronicle For Reputation Management Services
- Warriors Steph Curry Highlights: Uses His Head In An Unusual Way To Score On Grizzlies Kyle Anderson