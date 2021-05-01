White Solidarity Activists Stage Alameda Block Take Over After Mario González Police Killing
ONN – White Solidarity Activists Stage Alameda Block Take Over After Mario González Police Killing – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Received this press release this morning on the Mario Gonzales murder:
HAPPENING NOW- White Solidarity Activists Take Over the Block of Racist Cop Callers at 802 Oak Street, Alameda, California
ALAMEDA: Starting at 7:30 AM Saturday morning, a group of white anti-racist and anti-police activists have taken over the block where Mario Gonzalez was murdered by police. Carrying signs and banners, posting flyers at homes of neighbors, and chanting, the group seeks to “wake up” the neighborhood and demand that white people stop calling the police on Black and brown people, as has proved deadly once again in the case of Mr. Gonzalez. They plan to stay for as long as needed to get the message across.
STATEMENT
No More Klan-ameda Kop Kallers!
Mario Gonzalez should still be alive!
We are an autonomous group of white Bay Area residents outraged by the 911 caller’s disregard for safety by prioritizing the emotions of a white woman over the life of a young father of color.
There is a long history in this nation of fair-skinned women saying they were afraid of men of color, and this resulting in the death of a beloved community member. Your irrational fear — which is truly about power, control, and domination — stole Mario’s life from his son, his brothers, his mother.
We are outraged and want to send a message to Klanameda Kop Kallers: You have blood on your hands! You are just as guilty as the police. You murdered Mario Gonzalez.
STOP CALLING THE COPS ON PEOPLE FOR BEING BLACK AND BROWN AND BREATHING
We support the work of the organizations assisting Mario’s family to get justice, Anti Police-Terror Project and CURYJ. However, we feel white people need to start holding other white people accountable for this behavior, so we are bringing this to your doorstep to let you know — the racist violence of that 911 call will not go unaddressed.
Anti-racist white people don’t let other white people call the cops on people of color!
For more information on the tragic murder of Mario Gonzales and how you can support the family:
https://linktr.ee/justice4mariog
https://www.facebook.com/APTPaction
