https://youtu.be/UeFHC92GYaM

Oakland News Now –

While LA Dodgers Spoil SF Giants MLB Playoffs Party, Oakland Gets Idea Of A’s At Howard Terminal

– vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content.

While LA Dodgers Spoil SF Giants MLB Playoffs Party, Oakland Gets Idea Of Oakland A’s At Howard Terminal Ballpark

While the beloved San Francisco Giants lost to the hated (at least in the SF Bay Area) Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Fans got a tease and a reminder of what the A’s playing at a new Howard Terminal Ballpark would be like.

Thanks to my friends Charlie Santana, Jr. and Gary Bauer, who attended what was the final game of the riveting National League Division Series, and where the Dodgers won an a strike call that was wrong and should have been a check swing, I am able to presents these views of the field and out to McCovey Cove and the San Francisco Bay to Oakland.

Now, imagine the Howard Terminal version of that, please. Upper deck seating that basically looks back toward Oracle Park from Jack London Square. A kind of urban design expression of a long-standing rivalry. This is about building something fun and making it so everyone can enjoy it. There’s just one problem.

The City has taken too long and embarked on a process that’s 2 years behind where it should be. Worse yet, Oakland has done nothing to speed up the financing aspect of the project. You know? The part where we figure out who pays for what? The part that should have been done first.

Oakland is poised to lose the Oakland A’s, yet politicians can’t get over the fact that they’re own concern for their political battles is what is messing this up.

We all deserve something nice and a place that makes us proud. The City of Oakland’s elected officials don’t seem to share that idea. I hope I am wrong, but I have lost faith in the government- staff and electeds – ability to get the project done.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (598) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)