https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSJg9suRs38



Oakland News Now – What is the Metaverse? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

This is the Defiant’s foundational guide to the Metaverse. It would take way way too long to go into all the different expressions of the Metaverse but this is our view of how the core of this exciting new space is not about immersive universes with hypercolour graphics but something far simpler and more profound.

With thanks to Piers Kicks, Matthew Ball and Eric Elliot whose work was such a huge help in putting this together.

During the presentation ironically videos hosted on Google Drive refused to stream so I’ve included the presentation for you to view at your own leisure.

https://ift.tt/3uz7rC7

00:00 Metaverse Intro, a reading from Snow Crash https://ift.tt/1fBmlcx

02:36 Titles & Sponsors

04:08 Intro to the Metaverse – Why should we care?

12:04 Where to begin? Apes, Sandbox, expanding universes?

14:44 Avatars, Metaverses and ancient games

19:32 Travis Scott (all videos linked below)

22:41 Video gamer market – it’s HUGE

26:15 Matthew Ball’s 7 pillars of the Metaverse

35:26 Piers Kicks definition of the Metaverse

41:17 Self-image will be a huge growth industry, based around avatars – Who you are, and what you have done

44:31 Defi + NFT’s + the Metaverse = a high-powered vehicle to go anywhere you want

45:51 The Value Superhighway

50:12 Can we keep the Metaverse Open?

56:33 Questions

56:55 Can corporations takeover web3 and make it web4?

58:55 What are the potential dangers/negatives of having a metaverse?

1:00:20 Do you guys believe this will happen on the blockchain?

1:00:56 How do you see the metaverse effecting someone with littlie interest in gaming or social interaction? With a lack of free time, I struggle to see how it warrant the investment at present.

1:02:28 What are your thoughts on the issue of certain groups/factions taking hold of large amounts of digital property on various platforms?

1:04:17 What advice do you have toward a blockchain gaming startup looking to be fundamental component of the metaverse?

1:06:00 I struggle to see how the metaverse can work beyond just skins, properties, need to be interpreted to make any item useful and that needs someone to implement it?

1:08:36 Can we see Star Atlas as one of the best sample games for Metaverse in future?

1:10:37 Facebook just dumped 10 billion dollars into metaverse implementations. What do you think that will look like?

1:13:20 I believe 5G connection speed will be crucial to have this metaverse experience with googles on. What do you think?

1:16:12 All the games on blockchain are nothing burgers only thing that’s holding everything up is hopium to become rich, the entire space is built on greed everything else is noise to lessen the pain

1:19:18 How about how cool the real world is. The virtual world is still horrible. The virtual world is not going to be as big as immersed reality. virtual in the real world.

1:26:47 Are we living in a simulation?

1:28:28 Outro

Our sponsors

Balancer

https://ift.tt/3kjYNTo

https://ift.tt/3zuVRti

Aave

https://aave.com/

Follow The Defiant

https://ift.tt/3hiD8uU

Tweets by DefiantNews



https://ift.tt/3pFxrYq

https://ift.tt/3ff1NxE

#TheDefiant​ #DeFi​ #Decentralized​ #Finance​ #Blockchain

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (12) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)