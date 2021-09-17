https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws6eYNXKr_A



Oakland News Now – What Is Shiba Inu Coin? | What Is Shiba Inu Coin Used For | Shiba Inu Coin Explained | Simplilearn – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

This video on What is Shiba Inu Coins covers all the important information like the origin of Shiba Inu Coins, What Is Shiba Inu Coin Used For, How Shiba Inu coin differs from Dogecoin, Why Shiba Inu Coin is so popular and what future it holds for itself.

These are the topics we will be discussing in this video:

00:00:00 Origin of Shiba Inu Coins

00:01:57 What is Shiba Inu Coin?

00:02:44 Difference between Shiba Inu Coin and Dogecoin

00:04:13 Why is Shiba Inu Coin so popular?

00:04:57 What is the future of Shiba Inu Coins’s?

