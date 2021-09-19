What Is Oakland News Now – About Oakland News Now By Zennie62Media

Oakland News Now is the latest in a series of Oakland-focused blogs by Zennie Abraham, CEO of Zennie62Media, Inc.

Publisher name: Zennie62Media, Inc.

Email address: zennie@zennie62media – for Zenophon Abraham, CEO of Zennie62Media and Oakland News Now

Phone number: 510-517-7565

In 2004, Zennie Abraham, just a couple of years removed from his time as Economic Advisor to two Mayors of Oakland, Elihu Harris and Jerry Brown, and forming and heading the bid effort to bring the NFL’s 2005 Super Bowl to Oakland (Jacksonville won), started Oakland’s first blog, Oakland Focus.

Zennie62media’s Zennie Abraham

Since then, Zennie’s started Oakland’s first YouTube Partner Channel Zennie62 in 2006, then Zennie62Media, a network of his Blogger.com and WordPress blogs and social media platforms featuring Zennie62.com and three other Oakland-related blogs, like Oakland’s first and still only Oakland-specific news aggregator, Oakland News Online and Oakland’s only active daily news blog, Oakland News Now

What Is Oakland News Now?

Oakland News Now is the flagship blog of Zennie62Media, Inc.

Elihu Harris Former Oakland Mayor On Oakland Elections, Raiders Lawsuit Update

Zennie62Media, Inc. is a startup Delaware C-Corporation, and based on Zennie Abraham’s pioneering efforts in the Oakland, California blogsphere, vlogsphere, and social media industry: first blog, first YouTube Partner Channel, and in Oakland News Online, first and only Oakland-designated blog aggregator. But Oakland News Now is different, and Zennie62Media’s new flagship blog alongside Zennie62.com and Oakland News Online.

Lou Ferrigno At 2016 Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party

Oakland News Now’s objective is to be what Oakland has lacked for some time: a technologically-advanced news blog website that’s based around the “Third Wave” of media: content production using smartphones.

With our “Third Wave” approach, Zennie62Media makes and distributes news about the World with Oakland at the center. Here at Oakland News Now, readers can learn what City of Oakland departments are doing, what is on the mind of residents, who’s running for what office and why, and more. All on a daily basis. We also recognize that many others use their smartphones to report news via video, yet their great voices go unnoticed. Not at Zennie62Media’s Oakland News Now and the Zennie62Media network.

Pete Buttigieg At 2019 Essence Festival (photo courtesy of ESSENCE)

We also feature several blogger voices, not just one. A person running for office is invited to post their press release here, in their name – so it’s that candidate’s voice, and not that of Oakland News Now / Zennie62Media.

On that note, we thank 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign Candidate South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his staff for posting and U.S. Senator and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and her staff for posting at Oakland News Now. We also thank Oakland Councilmember Loren Taylor for his video-blogs on Zennie62.

We also thank Hawaii Congresswoman and Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard for her interview time at the 2019 California State Democratic Convention: https://www.youtube.com/embed/YcEpErAzBV4

But, and to be sure, Oakland News Now is not in any way a “hyper-local” site. We cover any news that we determine is of interest to and / or relevant to our reader base. Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area is our home, but Oakland, America and the World, politics, news, sports, and tech is our interest. It’s like a cross between The Drudge Report and The New York Times, yet more technically advanced than both.

Oakland News Now is a mix of the media of yesterday, when a local newspaper had nation and international headline news, than fed traffic to local stories, and the state-of-the-art tech of today, featuring an innovative video-to-blog-to-news distribution network system.

Oakland News Now Editorial Policy

Zennie62Media, and Oakland News Now within it, is a for-profit, independent news organization. We generate revenue for our work via advertising, content distribution and marketing, reputation management and sponsored content. We’re open about who we chose to represent, and why. Our decisions about what to write about and investigate, as well as our conclusions, are guided by our individual bloggers and vloggers. Thus, more often than not, you may see opposing views on the same topic.

While Zennie62Media’s intent is to determine the truth, we will occasionally make mistakes. When we do, we work to rapidly correct our errors so that our readers can get the real story. If you spot an error, please alert us via an email.

Oakland News Now. It's about time.

About Zennie62Media, Inc.

Zennie62Media is the CNN of The 21st Century, merging tech and media for better, faster, more efficient delivery using smartphones and YouTube as the basis for the network.

And what do you do if you need a media organization that will tell your story via blogs, video-blogs, and social media, and build many online platforms about you in the process? What do you do if you need someone who will be your story-telling watchdog?

Call Zennie62Media.

Zennie62Media will fight for you, day and night. We compete against organizations like Hearst Media Services, and Buzz Feed. And our proprietary content creation process gets results faster. Visit our website at Zennie62Media.net

Zennie62Media is everywhere, including San Diego Comic Con 9 straight times, CES Las Vegas 9 straight times (and counting), the 2008 and 2012 Democratic National Conventions. Additionally, Zennie62Media has covered two Presidential Inaugurations, The Night of 100 Stars Oscars Party from 2009 to 2017, Wonder Con, The NFL Draft and NFL Owners Meetings for 14 straight years, the launch parties for Twitter and for Reddit, several TechCrunch Disrupt events including 2010 where he recorded this famous Mark Zuckerberg interview on privacy, many other tech events, and has been on the White House Press List since 2012. https://www.youtube.com/embed/LoWKGBloMsU

But, rather than find a new way to advance blogging content technology, Zennie decided to settle down and make a standard news blog. Nothing fancy: no aggregation engine installed. Just a clean, modern look, and an easily readable text and layout that serves as the base for an innovative content delivery system. Welcome to Oakland News Now.

