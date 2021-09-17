What Crypto Whales Just Did With Shiba Inu And Why We Must Pay Attention

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYmqIwaI9Cw



Who holds the most Shiba Inu Coin?

The largest holder of Shiba Inu Coin is a dead wallet created by Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

When Shib first launched, it gave 50% of its total circulation to Buterin as part of its marketing. However, in May 2021, Buterin burned 410,241,996,771,000 and 871 Shib by sending it to a dead address, effectively removing 41% of the entire Shib circulation. This was worth over $7.3 billion on the day of the transaction. In a note, Buterin said:

I’ve decided to burn 90 percent of the remaining Shiba tokens in my wallet. The remaining 10 percent will be sent to a (not yet decided) charity with similar values to crypto relief (preventing the large-scale loss of life) but with more long-term orientation.

Buterin also said that holding onto the Shib in his public wallet was never an option.

For security reasons alone they would have to be moved to a better wallet eventually, and any transaction I make would get interpreted as an action. So may as well do the useful thing immediately.

