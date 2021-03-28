https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xdkkux6OxfM



ONN – What Are NFTs Non-Fungible Tokens, How Can They Be Used in Decentralized Finance?

What Are NFTs and How Can They Be Used in Decentralized Finance? DEFI Explained – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

So what are NFTs all about? And how can they be used in decentralized finance? You’ll find answers to these questions in this video.

💛 Gitcoin ► https://ift.tt/3qLh26L

Okay, so let’s start with what NFTs actually are. NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens and they are one of the types of cryptographic tokens that can represent ownership of digitally scarce goods such as pieces of art or collectibles.

“Non-fungible” is not a very popular word so let’s see what it really means.

In economics, fungibility is the characteristic of goods or commodities where each individual unit is interchangeable and indistinguishable from each other.

Although NFTs can be implemented on any blockchain that supports smart contract programming, the most noticeable examples are ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards on Ethereum.

When it comes to DeFi, NFTs can unlock even more potential for decentralized finance. Currently in DeFi, the vast majority of DeFi lending protocols are collateralized. One of the most interesting ideas is to use NFTs as collateral. This means that now you’d be able to supply an NFT representing a piece of art, digital land or even a tokenised real estate, as collateral and borrow money against it.

📖 Post ► https://ift.tt/3hhQaa5

🐦 Follow Finematics on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/finematics

💛 Support Finematics on Patreon and join our Discord community ► https://ift.tt/3cllmCB

🔒 Stay secure with a Ledger hardware wallet (20% off) ► https://ift.tt/3mwTL5n (you can use it with Metamask to interact with DeFi protocols)

🌐 Get your .crypto Unstoppable Domain ► https://ift.tt/31Unayz

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

[youtube_live]

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>