WATCH LIVE | Prosecution calls first witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck in May, faces murder and manslaughter charges for the encounter that sparked months of historic protests around the world. This stream contains graphic content.

Chauvin faces charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers charged in the case — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — are set to be tried separately in August.

George Floyd died on May 25 after being handcuffed and restrained facedown on a Minneapolis street during a police investigation of a counterfeit $20 bill that allegedly had been passed at a local market.

The Post’s Rhonda Colvin will anchor live coverage featuring reporters Holly Bailey and Joyce Koh from Minneapolis. The program will also feature reporters Keith Alexander, Mark Berman, Tim Craig, Nicole Ellis, Hannah Jewell and Eugene Scott. Plus, columnist James Hohmann. Read more: https://wapo.st/2P9SC94. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK

