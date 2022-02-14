Washington Post’s Will Hobson’s Attack On CTE Expert Dr. Bennet Omalu A Paid NFL Smear Job

Dr. Bennet Omalu, the doctor credited with the focus on the connection between head impacts sustained playing NFL football and eventual brain damage and death, and who created the term “CTE”, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was the focus of a Washington Post report called “How Bennet Omalu, doctor of ‘Concussion’ fame, built a career on distorted science.” A look at the people behind the Washington Post article reveals ties directly to the National Football League that casts a negative light on the legitimacy of the report.

Will Hobson’s name appears on the front page of the Washington Post article, but the text does not give his background or work. But a click on his name reveals that the vast majority of his articles focus on the National Football League, about 70 percent by count. Thus, Mr. Hobson has a regular reporter’s relationship with the league that can cause one to ask if someone at the NFL had any involvement in the smear post against Dr. Bennet Omalu,.

Then, Will Hobson goes out of his way to mention that Dr. Omalu is a “Ni­ger­ian American pathologist” without explaining why his origin is of any relevance to the story of his discovery of CTE. Is Mr. Hobson trying to use images of Doctor Omalu as a “black doctor” as part of his effort to discredit him? If not, there’s no other logical reason for the mention of Dr. Omalu’s nationality.

Then, Will Hobson goes on to quote Dr. Ann McKee as the CTE Center Director at Boston University. Mr. Hobson manages to pepper his work with her negative quotes about Dr. Bennet Omalu, but fails to explain that her own research efforts have been funded (to a degree) by the National Football League. Moreover, a simple Internet search reveals that Dr. McKee pointed directly to Dr. Omalu as the reason for her discovery of CTE. She said to Frontline this:

“And that’s when I happened to see that Dr. [Bennet] Omalu had reported very interesting findings in a football player, and I was fascinated by it. I went to see his poster. He had a poster at the International Alzheimer’s [Conference]. He wasn’t there. At least he wasn’t at the poster when I was there. But I remember seeing it and thinking, that’s exactly what I saw in this boxer.

But, by shocking contrast in the Washington Post, Will Hobson quotes the same Dr. McKee saying this:

Omalu’s definition for CTE, as described in his published papers, is incredibly broad and all-encompassing, describing characteristics that can be found in normal, healthy brains, as well as in other diseases, according to experts including Ann McKee, lead neuropathologist for Boston University’s CTE Center.,..“His criteria don’t make sense to me,” McKee said. “I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Apparently, the truth is that Dr. McKee knew enough about what Dr. Omalu was doing to say that his findings were “interesting” and that what Dr. Omalu saw and indentified as CTE was “exactly what I saw in this boxer” she told Frontline.

Then, a co-worker with Dr. McKee told Hobson the following:

McKee’s assessment was supported by three neuropathologists who worked with her to develop guidelines for diagnosing CTE used by researchers around the world. “My God, if people were actually following [Omalu’s] criteria, the prevalence of this disease would be enormous, and there’s absolutely no evidence to support that,” said Dan Perl, one of those experts and professor of pathology at the Uniformed Services University.

OK, so why did Will Hobson not bother to explain the Mr. McKee study where, in 2017, she said this:

Boston University Study Finds CTE In 110 Of 111 Brains of Former NFL Players. Dr. Ann McKee says, “It is no longer debatable whether or not there is a problem in football.”

It seems a lot can change between 2017 and 2020. In 2017, reports say that Boston University saw its funding for CTE research pulled by the NFL because the league did not like the previous research director before Ann McKee was put in charge. Moreover, McKee reveals that the NFL itself asked her to present her findings on CTE, when it’s clear the NFL did not afford Dr Omalu the same platform.

Dr. Bennet Omalu Is The Forensic pathologist Who Discovered CTE Even As Will Hobson Writes A Nutty Sentence That He’s Not

A simple Internet search points to Dr. Bennet Omalu as the person who discovered and created the term “CTE.” Chronic traumatic encephalopathy as a term was discovered by Dr. Omalu and for a condition that appeared as early as 1928, but not by that name.

To observers it’s clear the spectre of racism is at play here. In a blog post at The Neurocritic, which repeats the mindless bias against Dr. Omalu, a reader commented:

Isn’t this a little disingenuous? While there was CTE in boxers, the phenomena as it extended to football players was not discovered until Dr. Omalu dissected Mike Webster’s brain. So, he did discover CTE – in football players. Now, I get it. White woman, black man. And racism is alive and well. But to say that the man (NOTE: HE DID NOT!) had no influence in the diagnosis of CTE in football players is just denying the man his due. Check your biases please. You are arguing semantics now.

Both Will Hobson and Dr. McKee should check their biases against Dr. Omalu. It’s shameful that Hobson would issue an obviously manufactured attempt to smear Dr. Omalu, yet call it journalism. This blogger cries foul.

Stay tuned.