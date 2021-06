https://youtu.be/1Jz9Xye4kZo

ONN – Was 2021 Juneteeth Shooting At Oakland Lake Merritt Staged For Video, Right Wing Politics? OPD Media – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Was 2021 Juneteeth Shooting At Oakland Lake Merritt Staged For Video, Right Wing Politics? OPD Media Press Conference Lacks Answers, So We Must Speculate

Why I say the shooting that left one dead and six injured was a planned event to produce videos that purport to show a city, Oakland, out of control. This marks the third time in less than a year that Oakland has been plagued by staged violent media done for political purposes – that’s my accusation. I state that because the Oakland Police have nothing better to offer to explain the Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteeth Shooting than the tried and true “blame the gangs” playbook, rather than a cold look at what happened.

it’s too easy to do that. Meanwhile the Police have no leads and have not said anything about the two people they arrested that point to any involvement with the Juneteeth Shooting at Lake Merritt.

Moreover, read this from the New York State Senate:

My colleagues and I in the Senate have passed legislation designed to crack down on the alarming trend of recording criminal acts of violence with the intent of distributing them on the Internet for entertainment purposes. The legislation comes in response to an increasing number of violent attacks orchestrated and recorded by individuals who want to post the videos on Internet sharing sites, such as YouTube.com and MySpace.com. It is unimaginable to think that anyone would willfully look to physically attack another individual with the expressed intent of videotaping the act and placing it on the Internet for others to watch as if it were some form of legitimate entertainment. The sadistic thought process seems to focus on the recording and Internet posting of the violent act itself. By passing this legislation, we are letting these individuals know that this brutal trend affecting our children and our homeless will not be tolerated.

That was from former NY State Senator Dean G. Skelos in 2008. We in Oakland and Alameda County do not have such a law. It’s time for one.

Stay tuned.

