Walking Through Downtown San Francisco One Year Later Into The Pandemic 2021
Real Downtown San Francisco a year after the Corona Virus Pandemic hits the world. The disease Covid 19 not only affected homelessness but the health of many people globally. It also affected the economy and many countries financial markets.
In San Francisco, the Pandemic transformed the life of its many citizens, not only the homeless but everyone that lives here. We see staggering number of Job losses, Hardship, new form of Hustling and even Businesses suffering/ failed closing from lack of support and revenue.
Join me as I walk through the streets of this once busiest and bustling part of the City and if you have been here before, you will see how that it dramatically change over the course of a year. As we keep moving forward in 2021, will we get back to the form it once was?
Only time will tell.
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
