https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhWTNNHX1aw



ONN – Vivid-Pix Asks What Happened To Great-Uncle George In Online Mystery Game – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Vivid-Pix Asks What Happened To Great-Uncle George In Online Mystery Game #Gaming

Savannah, GA, June 24, 2021 – Vivid-Pix, www.vivid-pix.com, the leading provider of AI-powered image restoration software and publisher of Reunions magazine, announced today Vivid-Pix Genealogy Whodunit Mystery Game at: https://ift.tt/3gYKUsg. The giveaway combines family history research with patented, photo and document restoration software to learn about genealogy and Vivid-Pix RESTORE software. The game is fun and free to play; and those who successfully complete the challenge will be entered to win great prizes, including a weekend in New York City, London, or $1,000 USD, and photo gifts from Vivid-Pix at: https://ift.tt/35St7hb. The Whodunit Mystery Game will be launched online at THE Genealogy Show in the UK, held virtually this year from June 25-26, 2021.

Genealogy/Family History is one of World’s Most Popular Hobbies

Genealogy/family history is one of the world’s most popular hobbies. During the pandemic, many people used their free time at home to clean out and organize closets, attics, and basements; finding shoeboxes and containers full of old photos and documents. “What folks learned when organizing during quarantine and lockdown, is that many of their treasured old photos and documents have faded – with many unrecognizable and illegible after years of age. Vivid-Pix patented software helps remedy this situation, restoring images and memories from the past,” said Rick Voight, CEO, Vivid-Pix.

Vivid-Pix Whodunit Mystery Game Immerses You in the Genealogy Process

The Vivid-Pix Whodunit Mystery Game immerses you into the genealogy process using restored photos and documents to learn about relatives’ past. The game is all about a fictional long-lost Great-Uncle: George Albert Bellamy, who emigrated from the U.K. to the U.S. in the early 1900’s. By collaborating with distant cousin Peter, you will analyze miniscule details in old photos and documents using the restoration tools in Vivid-Pix to discover hidden clues from Great-Uncle George’s past in the U.K. and his mysterious travels overseas to the U.S. Prepare yourself for a journey through Edwardian Britain and beyond, complete with crime, cryptic postcards, and more! The game is open to international participants by downloading a free copy of Vivid-Pix RESTORE and starting the game at: https://ift.tt/3gYKUsg.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.