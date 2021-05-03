https://youtu.be/UBvIonXICv0

ONN – Victoria Vzvodnaya Gets UK IFBB Pro Card After Just 2nd Show As Super Muscular Legs Wow Judges – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Victoria Vzvodnaya Gets UK IFBB Pro Card After Just 2nd Show As Super Muscular Legs Wow Judges

Victoria Vzvodnaya had to set some kind of record as she earned her UK IFBB Pro Card. The Russian who moved to the United Kingdom landed her award after two wellness division contests just two weeks apart.

Her journey started when she began her workouts in 2018, but increased them in 2019. By 2020, she began to form the shape that got her the pro card. During the Pandemic and gym lockdown she worked out outside in her backyard and at gyms throughout London.

The trademark look emphasizing her hamstrings formed to new levels and she became a fitness model. Then she started her own personal training service to help fans look and feel better.

She writes:

We did it…!

I still can’t quite believe I am now an IFBB Wellness Pro, in just my second ever show.. It will take me a very long time to come down and process yesterday.

To say I’m on cloud 9 is an understatement, I am simply lost for words..I am incredibly delighted with my overall package and I knew I channeled & embodied the energy I had visualised.

I am euphoric to think of the doors and possibilities opened to me now and this new beginning of my Wellness Pro journey..

I am ecstatic to completely smoke this look at my next show, this time round as an IFBB Professional.

The work has already begun.

My incredible coach, my friends and sponsors have made this amazing achievement possible. Thank you all, truly

@stateofchange_london has provided me with an incredible, peaceful haven to train in, practice and perfect my craft during the last few months, their undoubted support and just so much more.

Sammie @bikiniboutique.uk @sammie_fitness has crafted the most impeccable fitting and looking, perfect in every way bikini for me – I had already won the minute I tried that suit on, and you can use my code ‘VIC10’ to experience the same

@prostagebeauty absolutely slayed my face and hair..The most beautiful I’ve ever felt/looked, and to say I felt a million bucks is an understatement

