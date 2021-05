https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBvIonXICv0



ONN – Victoria Vzvodnaya Female Bodybuilder Gets UK IFBB Pro Card After Just 2nd Show, Super Muscular Legs – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Victoria Vzvodnaya Female Bodybuilder Gets UK IFBB Pro Card After Just 2nd Show As Super Muscular Legs Wow Judges

Victoria Vzvodnaya had to set some kind of record as she earned her UK IFBB Pro Card. The Russian who moved to the United Kingdom landed her award after two wellness division contests just two weeks apart.

Her journey started when she began her workouts in 2018, but increased them in 2019. By 2020, she began to form the shape that got her the pro card. During the Pandemic and gym lockdown she worked out outside in her backyard and at gyms throughout London.

The trademark look emphasizing her hamstrings formed to new levels and she became a fitness model. Then she started her own personal training service to help fans look and feel better.

She writes:

We did it…!

I still can’t quite believe I am now an IFBB Wellness Pro, in just my second ever show.. It will take me a very long time to come down and process yesterday.

To say I’m on cloud 9 is an understatement, I am simply lost for words..I am incredibly delighted with my overall package and I knew I channeled & embodied the energy I had visualised.

@ifbb_pro_league

I am euphoric to think of the doors and possibilities opened to me now and this new beginning of my Wellness Pro journey..

#npcwellness #ifbbprowellness

I am ecstatic to completely smoke this look at my next show, this time round as an IFBB Professional.

The work has already begun.

My incredible coach, my friends and sponsors have made this amazing achievement possible. Thank you all, truly

@stateofchange_london has provided me with an incredible, peaceful haven to train in, practice and perfect my craft during the last few months, their undoubted support and just so much more.

Sammie @bikiniboutique.uk @sammie_fitness has crafted the most impeccable fitting and looking, perfect in every way bikini for me – I had already won the minute I tried that suit on, and you can use my code ‘VIC10’ to experience the same

@prostagebeauty absolutely slayed my face and hair..The most beautiful I’ve ever felt/looked, and to say I felt a million bucks is an understatement

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.