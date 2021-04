https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKkH2nCLDRw



ONN – USA: Oakland Rally To Get Ex-Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal Out Of Jail – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Dozens participated in the ‘Free Mumia’ march and rally in support of Mumia Abu-Jamal, a political activist and former member of the Black Panther Party who has been incarcerated for over 40 years.

Footage shows protesters gathering for the rally in Oakland on Saturday, which was also the 67th birthday of the incarcerated Mumia.

“It is incredibly important for us to unite to free Mumia Abu-Jamal. He has been in prison for over 40 years for a crime he did not commit, for his outspoken defence of black people, of people who are struggling against the US government and against gentrification. He was framed and he was set up at a time when the Philadelphia police department and government was rampant with KKK members and white council members,” remarked one protester.

Mumia Abu-Jamal is currently serving a life sentence for the heavily disputed 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. The case has split the nation for decades, as Abu-Jamal’s supporters, including a long list of well-known celebrities, say he was framed.

“What I think is we’re gonna have a continued struggle, even though the murderer of brother Floyd was found guilty. The whole world was watching what were they gonna do. That one correct decision does not obliterate or erase the entire Jim Crow, lynching, mass incarceration,” stated a protester.

Abu-Jamal maintains his innocence and his case has drawn international scrutiny due to repeated claims of police bias and misconduct. The case even prompted a report by Amnesty International.

