https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2JloteBltM

ONN – United Supersonic: United Airlines Presents Supersonic Air Travel In Deal With Boom – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

United Supersonic: United Airlines Presents Supersonic Air Travel In Deal With Boom Supersonic

The Instagram page looked like a joke. A United spoof about supersonic air travel made by a futurist ic prankster. But one visit to United Airlines online confirmed the fake news was not anything but real news.

United Airlines is going supersonic.

As part of our continued strategy to invest in innovative technologies that will build a more sustainable future of air travel, we’re excited to announce a commercial agreement with Boom Supersonic

, a Denver-based aerospace company redefining commercial air travel by bringing supersonic flight back to the skies – making us the first U.S. airline to sign a commercial agreement with the company. Under the terms of the agreement, United will purchase 15 of Boom’s “Overture” airliners, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft once Overture meets our demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements before delivery. Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The aircraft is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029. United and Boom will also work together to accelerate production of greater supplies of SAF. United continues on its trajectory to build a more innovative, sustainable airline and today’s advancements in technology are making it more viable for that to include supersonic planes. Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.” Capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 – twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners – Overture can connect more than 500 destinations in nearly half the time. Among the many future potential routes for United are: EWR-LHR (London-Heathrow) in just three-and-a-half hours

EWR-FRA (Frankfurt) in four hours

SFO-NRT (Tokyo-Narita) in just six hours

Overture will also be designed with features such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology. “The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO. “United and Boom share a common purpose—to unite the world safely and sustainably. At speeds twice as fast, United passengers will experience all the advantages of life lived in person, from deeper, more productive business relationships to longer, more relaxing vacations to far-off destinations.”

Wow. This is truly a look into a new future. Stay tuned for more.

#UnitedSupersonic

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month June 2021 (30) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)