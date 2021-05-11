Ultra Black News | Ahmed Muhammad | Oakland Tech’s First Black Male Valedictorian
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRIeyleeRVg
ONN – Ultra Black News | Ahmed Muhammad | Oakland Tech’s First Black Male Valedictorian – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Today we had the privilege of interviewing Oakland Technical High’s first male Valedictorian, Ahmed Muhammad!
Host @sirclarencex
