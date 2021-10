https://youtu.be/WYiafHeRE2A

Twitter Result As Of 6:58 PM EST: Type “Sean” And “Sean Payton Racist” Is 1st Result That’s Up

The reason for this is New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton’s insistence in using backup quarterback Taysom Hill in situations where he has both the QB star and starter Jameis Winston and star running back Alvin Kamara – and Hill fails.

As many have pointed to, Jameis Winston threw just one pass between 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter and three minutes in the 4th quarter. As one tweet said, it was like Taysom Hill had some bad news about Payton he was holding over his head in case he did not play him.

Yes, Hill had an earthshaking, seven-tackle-breaking, touchdown run, but that does not mean he then should be allowed to throw the kind of deep passes Winston has made his coin on.

