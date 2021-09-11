https://youtu.be/OJaGkxCaH_o

Oakland News Now – Twitter Coming To Oakland – The Backstory Of Historic 1330 Broadway At The Heart Of Oakland Protest – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content.

Twitter Coming To Oakland – The Backstory And History Of The Move And Historic 1330 Broadway At The Heart Of Oakland Protest

Tracy Hawkins, Twitter Real Estate Vice President, took to Twitter to announce and explain the reason why the organization picked 1330 Broadway in Downtown Oakland. Here are the tweets:

Excited to share that today @twitter has signed a lease for our first office space in Oakland at 1330 Broadway 🎉🎉 — Tracy Hawkins (@_hawko) September 10, 2021

Oakland was a natural choice for us as part of our expansion within the Bay Area and will be among our first spaces designed with a completely hybrid work model in mind. — Tracy Hawkins (@_hawko) September 10, 2021

We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re excited to share more on our progress soon. See you in 2022, #Oakland! — Tracy Hawkins (@_hawko) September 10, 2021

But the backstory, for me, started in February of 2020, when a friend of mine texted out of the blue about contacts at Twitter and if I could find out if they were interested in coming to Oakland. So, I went to Linkedin, found Tracy, and asked her. The response I got back was that they had no plans to move to Oakland. That was that.

I did share my information with my friend, so I have to believe that Twitter was, in truth, already considering expansion to Oakland, did not want it known, and then the Pandemic helped make the decision for the organization.

But where Twitter elected to come to in Oakland is not just any place. 1330 Broadway is at the corner of 14th and Broadway, the unofficial center of protest in Oakland. That designation started with the Oscar Grant Riots in 2009, as you can see here because Zennie62 YouTube was there.

The Oscar Grant BART Shooting Downtown Oakland Riot – Zennie’s Abraham’s Vlog From January 8, 2009

The Oscar Grant Murder spurred many protests, then came Occupy Oakland in 2011.

That episode in Oakland’s proud history includes an action by Oakland Mayor Jean Quan that no one liked: the violent removal of people who used Oakland City Hall Plaza as a place to live – in other words, they occupied it and were gassed out of there. I have 14 Zennie62 YouTube videos on that chapter in Oakland lore:

So, for reasons that just may be a spiritual forecast of events to come, Twitter, one of the great media tech companies of the 21st Century, now has a home where all of this happened. And guess what, folks. It’s going to happen again. Mark my words.

It’s Oakland.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (358) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (2)