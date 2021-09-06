Trending Consumer Tech, Budget Quality Unexpected – Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Oakland News Now – Trending Consumer Tech, Budget Quality Unexpected – Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Trending Consumer Tech, Budget Quality Unexpected – Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. Seek Right Tech Reviews delves into the tech product knowledge of this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet in this consumer education video. We examine and explore Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha’s features, camera, security, music tech components, components, connectivity, list the Pros and Cons, then I will render my overall rating and review of this budget quality 2-in-1 laptop/tablet – Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha.
Video Chapters:
0:00 Seek RIght Tech Reviews Channel Introduction & Welcome
0:06 Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Video Discussion Breakdown
0:45 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Dimensions
1:14 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Display Specifications
1:43 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Web Camera Discussion
2:17 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Keyboard Discussion
3:13 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Keyboard in Tablet Mode Discussion
3:50 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Security Discussion
4:15 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Battery Life & Recharging Discussion
4:43 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Features: Stylus Pen Discussion
4:57 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: Components Discussion
6:29 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: Connectivity Discussion
7:02 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: The Pros
7:48 Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: The Cons
8:31 My Overall Rating and Review
10:46 Outro
