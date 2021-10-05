https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPN5Q4UKWkQ



Oakland News Now – Tour the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures before it’s Grand Opening – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

The Academy holds movie objects including costumes, film reels, posters, props, and screenplays dating back to 1927

Some key objects in the Museum’s collection include:

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Shirley Temple’s tap shoes from The Little Colonel (1935)

Typewriter used to write the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960)

The only surviving shark mold from Jaws (1975)[14]

Tablets from The Ten Commandments (1956)

The Aries 1B spaceship model and a space suit worn by Keir Dullea from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The May Queen dress from Midsommar (2019)

A cape used by Bela Lugosi in Dracula (1931)

In the Grand Lobby of the Saban Building, visitors are greeted by a soaring, glass-walled gallery and multiscreen experience where an introduction to the exhibition Stories of Cinema: Spielberg Family Gallery can be enjoyed for free.

The second and third floors of the museum feature the opening exhibition “Stories of Cinema”. The inaugural temporary collection of the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery is devoted to Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Following that is an exploration of the history of black cinema through 1971.

Inaugural galleries cover:

Pedro Almodóvar

Citizen Kane (1941)

Climate change

Black Lives Matter

Blackface, redface, and yellowface

Labor relations

Bruce Lee

Spike Lee

Oscar Micheaux

Racism and sexism in animation

Real Women Have Curves (2002)

Thelma Schoonmaker

An area featuring Oscar statuettes is dedicated to historic Oscar winners, including Ang Lee, Barry Jenkins, Sidney Poitier, and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The museum’s board of trustees includes:

Laura Dern

Whoopi Goldberg

Tom Hanks

Ryan Murphy

Ted Sarandos

Diane von Fürstenberg

Fanny’s, the museum’s restaurant and café, was brought to life by restaurateurs Bill Chait and Carl Schuster, with support from philanthropist Wendy Stark. Named after Fanny Brice—the legendary movie, vaudeville, theater, and radio star portrayed by Barbra Streisand in her Oscar®-winning role in Funny Girl (1968)—the striking two-story, 10,000-square-foot space, conceptualized by the late architect Osvaldo Maiozzi, features a chef-designed open kitchen, elegant bar, and captain-based service style that nods to a bygone era, and offers diners cuisine and cocktails by Chef Raphael Francois and Julian Cox, respectively.

Olivia Rodrigo and many more celebrities’ attended the gala, right before this tour was shot.

