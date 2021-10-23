Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDhwleblY0Y
Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for NBA betting picks vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Suns @ Trail Blazers- Saturday 10/23/21- NBA Betting Picks and Predictions | Picks & Parlays October 22, 2021
- “Off-Night Says Gimme That” – Davion Mitchell Turns Defense to Offense October 22, 2021
- STRIKE EM OUT THROW EM OUT!!! Astros pull off HUGE double play to hold on to lead! October 22, 2021
- WHEELS! Astros’ Yordan Alvarez hits TRIPLE, then scores on crazy defensive play October 22, 2021
- Scottie Barnes 25 PTS 13 REB Full Highlights vs Celtics – October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- NY newlyweds vow to never return to San Francisco after car burglar steals honeymoon photos October 22, 2021
- Nightly News Full Broadcast – October 22nd October 22, 2021
- Live Sports Betting Picks 10/22/21 -NFL and CFB Last Looks – Betting Advice October 22, 2021
- RAPTORS at CELTICS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Zach LaVine 32 PTS 6 THREES Full Highlights vs Pelicans 🔥 October 22, 2021
- Lonzo Ball EPIC TRIPLE-DOUBLE 17 PTS 10 AST 10 REB Full Highlights vs Pelicans 🔥 October 22, 2021
- Lonzo Ball Posts First TRIPLE-DOUBLE as a Chicago Bull 🙌 October 22, 2021
- Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 22, 2021
- THUNDER at ROCKETS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Rep. Raskin: Tweets From Insurrectionists Called Jan. 6 ‘Civil War Part 2’ October 22, 2021
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 22, 2021
- Robot Probes Impact La Palma Volcano Lava on Ocean Life October 22, 2021
- SPECTACULAR!! Astros’ Luis Garcia has start for the ages in ALCS Game 6 October 22, 2021
- New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- Build Back Better Must Be Contrasted To Trump, Bush Tax Cuts Politics Expert Says October 22, 2021
- Alex Caruso Gets the MVP Chants after This ACROBATIC PLAY 🔥 October 22, 2021
- Free NBA Parlay For Today 10/23/21 NBA Pick & Prediction NBA Betting October 22, 2021
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans 10/23/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tip October 22, 2021
- Bay Area Director Hurt in Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting That Killed Cinematographer October 22, 2021
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- Lonzo & Curso Connect for an ELECTRIFYING Oop 🙌 October 22, 2021
- NETS at 76ERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Alex Caruso to Lonzo Ball, Up Top to Caruso 🔥 October 22, 2021
- Jalen Green ALMOST had a DUNK OF A YEAR 🤯 October 22, 2021
- Kevin Durant Triple-Double vs 76ers 🔥 29 PTS, 15 REB 12 AST October 22, 2021
- Resident Evil 4 VR Review October 22, 2021
- Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- Durant Laughs At Joel Embiid 😁 Joel Is Upset After Technical Call October 22, 2021
- Instant Reaction to the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Win Over the Toronto Maple Leafs October 22, 2021
- Indiana pacers vs Washington Wizards – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog