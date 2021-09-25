https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeNcaB8PrUo



Oakland News Now – TOP 15 YouTube Mistakes Small YouTubers Make – Why Your Channel Isn’t Growing – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

If you’re a Small YouTuber struggling to grow a YouTube Channel, these 15 Mistakes could be hurting your YouTube channel. Watch this before You Start a YouTube channel if you want to get more views and subscribers on YouTube.

TIMESTAMPS

00:00 This is Holding Small YouTubers Back

00:39 YouTube Expectations vs Reality

02:37 How to Understand Your Audience

03:48 Vanity Metrics

05:05 Lack of Consistency

06:37 Lack of Specific Focus

08:38 Stop Copying Big YouTubers

10:15 Motivation and Mindset

12:05 Poor Quality Content

14:38 Breaking the Rules

15:25 Copyright and Fair Use

15:52 Respect Viewers Time

17:34 This Crushes Your Views

19:52 Not Engaging with Community

20:55 How to Get More Subscribers

23:02 Secret to Growth Nobody Shares

Roberto Blake is a Creative Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker, and YouTube Certified Educator. He is the founder of Awesome Creator Academy and host of the Create Something Awesome Today Podcast.

Roberto Blake helps entrepreneurs and social media influencers, through educational videos on YouTube, motivational content on Instagram and career development advice on LinkedIn, as well as offering 1 on 1 Coaching and a Group Coaching Program.

this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.'s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call "The Third Wave of Media". The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is "liked" by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

