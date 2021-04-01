https://youtu.be/zZhb1YBoX7M

Tony Buzbee’s “Scared Of Houston Police” Post Called Lame By Deshaun Watson Lawyer Rusty Hardin

This email was just sent to Zennie62Media by The Law Office Of Rusty Hardin, the lawyer for Deshaun Watson in the matter of the 21 filed but questioned lawsuits presented by Tony Buzbee. It addresses Buzbee’s wild claim that he is scared to go to the Houston Police with evidence after saying he would just 10 days ago to this date.

STATEMENT BY RUSTY HARDIN

Since March 19, Mr. Tony Buzbee has repeatedly promised to submit evidence to the Houston Police Department in support of his anonymous clients’ complaints against Deshaun Watson. So far, he has not done so. Now, in response to media inquiries, Mr. Buzbee has abandoned his promise altogether and, in his words, will go “elsewhere to provide his evidence to investigative authorities.”

His latest excuse for failing to go to law enforcement is also his lamest. Anyone who has dealt with HPD, as I have for many years, would know that Mr. Buzbee’s suggestion that the Department would overlook legitimate complaints based upon a family connection of one of its officers is ludicrous. It is also insulting to the dedicated professionals at HPD and to common sense. Mr. Buzbee’s claimed fear of HPD’s partiality is inconsistent with his prior praise for the Department’s response to the burglary of his home during his recent mayoral campaign. See Exhibit 1 below.

I would respectfully suggest that Mr. Buzbee’s failure to go to law enforcement does not result from some baseless fear that HPD will not fairly investigate. Instead, it is from the knowledge that his parade of anonymous allegations could not survive the rigorous inquiry of trained investigators or the need to attest to the truth of the allegations under oath.

For our part, we will continue to learn about the cases in any way that we can. We and Deshaun will always remain available to any law enforcement or regulatory agency who desires our cooperation.

Apparently, Mr. Buzbee is unwilling to do the same

Then the tweet text is below in the vlog.

In my opinion Buzbee should be the focus of a charge of abuse of process.

Stay tuned.

