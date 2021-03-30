https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y974-hJhpA



ONN – Tony Buzbee Using New Deshaun Watson Lawsuit Scam Vs Texans QB – Houston Police Say No Evidence Sent – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Tony Buzbee Using New Deshaun Watson Lawsuit Scam To Cover-Up For – Houston Police Say No Evidence Presented Again

Tony Buzbee filed more lawsuits against Houston Texans. ESPN reported the news as if the claims were true. ESPN says Buzbee accuses Watson of deleting text messages and seeking settlements.

This time it took Zennie62Media to call the Houston Police to learn if Buzbee submitted any evidence?

No. Houston Police called me back and left this message:

“Mr. Abraham my name is Keith Smith it’s about KAES like Sam E last name is Smith MITH _⁠_⁠_ _ public information officer with the Houston police department and I’m returning your call to answer your question now _ we have yet to hear from Mr.Buzbee so I I think that’s the kind of a yes or no answer you wanted so there you go give us a call back if you have additional questions I’m not sure that we have additional answers but a _⁠_⁠_ _⁠_⁠_⁠_ feel free to call us back.”

This marks the third time Houston Police Department has set out to set the record straight about Tony Buzbee’s scam lawsuits. Even though he claimed to have evidence ten days ago, he failed to provide it a week ago Monday – the deadline he set for himself.

Tony Buzbee is on course to be disbarred in my opinion. This is clearly a sham lawsuit for money and to devalue Watson in the eyes of the NFL.

And shame on ESPN, Pro Football Talk, and New York Post and Yahoo Sports for not calling The Houston Police.

Stay tuned.

