Tony Buzbee Deshawn Watson Lawsuits: Massage Therapists Violated COVID-19 Rules, Lawsuits Cesspools Of Misinformation

Tony Buzbee, the famed Houston Super Lawyer, has acted cavalierly in filing 22 lawsuits against Houston Texans Quarterback Deshawn Watson. Each of the lawsuits contains variations of a claim of sexual harassment, but leave out a number of important details that, upon inspection, stress their credibility to the breaking point.

The definition of “cesspool” according to the Meriram Webster Dictionary is: 1 : an underground reservoir for liquid waste (such as household sewage) 2 : a filthy, evil, or corrupt place or state a cesspool of corruption.

In at least three of the civil lawsuits filed where dates of alleged events occurred, the information pointed to violations of state-sanctioned COVID-19 rules against business operation. In addition, a number of cases had no specific day and date of occurrence, bringing into question the very validity of that lawsuit.

Now, it’s important to believe a woman’s claims in these matters, but also with America’s racist history of telling lies against black men, it’s equally important to investigate those allegations and with detailed analysis, before reaching a conclusion.

Not doing so has produced the 1955 murder of young Emmitt Till. In that case, the 14 year old boy was beaten to death by the husband of 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant. Bryant told her husband that the boy Till whistled at her, then. The violence led to an all-white jury trial, where her husband and the other white men involved were acquitted. But later, in 2007, in a book called The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon & Schuster, Ms. Bryant, then 72-year-old, confessed that she had fabricated the most sensational part of her testimony – the claim that Till whistled at her.

While a 14-year-old boy making a pass at a woman should not yield any kind of punishment, the level of mental illness that is racism was so great in 1955, that Till was not only killed, white-owned newspapers of the day came to the defense of his killers!

Fast forward to 2020, and Amy Cooper’s now well-known attempt to make a false police report against Chris Cooper in New York’s Central Park. His cell phone camera filming the entire moment she was telling lies to the 9-11 dispatcher saved him from what could have been a false arrest, and perhaps the same kind of harm that other black men (Eric Garner for example) have faced at the hands of police in New York City.

And then there’s Fred Lane, Jr. The running back for the Carolina Panthers was killed by his wife Dedre, but claimed domestic violence. Police investigated and found that she not only lied about Fred Jr., but also robbed a bank and did not want him to tell law enforcement. She had invented a scheme to try and take his insurance money. She wound up serving seven years in jail. Fred Jr was my cousin. The last time I talked with him was in early 1999, when I was assigned to make Oakland’s bid to host the 2005 Super Bowl. Dedre Lane should still be behind bars as far as I am concerned.

On top of that heinous act, Dedre Lane robbed a bank in 2003.

I can go on, but the reader must see that it’s important to investigate a claim, regardless of the politics or the political climate of the day. Guilt or innocence can’t be the children of heresay – even as far too many black men have received death because of that dynamic. The only way to stop lies is into investigate claims. Thus.

The Tony Buzbee lawsuits involving Ashley Solis and the Texas April 15th 2020 massage therapist, and then the Los Angeles July 15th 2020 massage therapist, were done at times when it was not legal to operate a massage business due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Ashley Solis date of March 30th, the Texas date of April 15th , and the California July 15th 2020 Los Angeles alleged event (10th lawsuit) are dates were where massage therapy operations were not considered essential services in Texas and California, and were forced to close. That order, filed on March 26th of 2020, referred to the very business of doing massage, regardless of the location in an office or at home.

Moreover, the order explained that it would last to April 3, 2020, and be removed only after consultation with the CDC. But it is clear from the records that the Texas Governor did not order the reopening of massage businesses after April 3, 2020, and would not do so until June 3, 2020.

The document called “Deshaun Watson Lawsuit 18” does not list a specific dates, thereby opening themselves up to more credibility challenges. “Deshaun Watson Lawsuit 18” reads the massages by the licensed therapist (if there was one) occurred “sometime in 2020”, which makes it more possible than not that the sessions happened (if they really did) during periods when massage business activity was prohibited because of COVID-19.

The document called “Deshaun Watson Lawsuit 5” also has the same COVID-19 problem. The document claims that the encounter with him “took place at a spa in Houston” on June 2, 2020, but does not list the time of the meeting or even the name of the spa, itself. Moreover, it was not until June 3, 2020, that Texas Governor Abbott issued an executive order as part of the reopening process, and calling for social distancing and mask wearing to be practiced by massage businesses. The Texas Governor Greg Abbott had not issued any executive order to remove the March 26th Executive Order that prohibited the operation of massage businesses.

Given the gravity of the COVID-19 problem, it’s mind-boggling that a lawsuit regarding the operation of a type of business that was targeted for shutdown in many states, did not even mention that issue.

That may very well be because it was Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm that crafted the lawsuit stories. Because they’re not in the massage business, it never once occurred to them to consider COVID-19 restrictions, and the chance that they may place their lawsuit claims in jeopardy just by the appearance of making up a story, rather than telling the truth.

And Where The COVID-19 Prohibition Issue Doesn’t Exist, Other Lawsuits Have Giant Credibility Problems

“Deshaun Watson Lawsuit 6” reports the alleged event happened twice in the lawsuit, then works to attack its own credibility. The lawsuit summary reads that Watson asked for treatment in October of 2020, then in November of 2020. But, incredibly, and on the same page of the lawsuit, it reads that Watson scheduled a massage for October 19th 2020, then reads the same encounter happened on October 19th 2020 – no specific times are provided for what was written as a “scheduled” meeting. That implies that times were recorded, but no time for Watson’s arrival was given in the lawsuit.

The same is true for the allegations that Watson “reached out” for a meeting via text “around” November 2 – but then fails to tell when Deshaun Watson really did come to the office, only that he came to the venue. How can the plaintiff assert the event really happened and say that it was “scheduled” but not provide specific times for the meeting, or tell what time he came in?

Tony Buzbee’s Deshaun Watson Lawsuits Read As More Fiction Than Fact

My investigation of all of the 22 lawsuits is ongoing at this time. But, again, the fact that none of the 22 Tony Buzbee lawsuit documents referred to COVID-19-related laws or and care to prepare the massage environment against COVID-19 transmission, and that some fail to report a specific date of when an event happened, is alarming.

It is also bothersome that the lawsuits seem to try and establish the plaintiffs as professionals in business, with “scheduled” massages, but then fails to provide specific times when the meetings were set and Watston arrived. One can’t just brush this off as poor record keeping. No court of law will give plaintiffs a break here – especially if that would result in the an appearance of fraud in someone’s complaint. In other words, courts are not about the business off permitting plaintiffs to file sloppy lawsuits that amount to finger-pointing without any real evidence.

Moreover, the lawsuits appear to try and get around the motion to dismiss that should be filed because they claim that “no money is sought” (as in the case of Jane Doe 5 Lawsuit, to provide one example) but then, again, that is countered by the explanation that the plaintiffs is “damaged” by loss of revenue and seeks “relieft”. Given that malady, alone, I believe the cases should be dismissed under Rule 91a – Dismissal of Baseless Causes of Action.

Rule 91a – Dismissal of Baseless Causes of Action reads as follows:

91a.1 Motion and Grounds. Except in a case brought under the Family Code or a case governed by Chapter 14 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, a party may move to dismiss a cause of action on the grounds that it has no basis in law or fact. A cause of action has no basis in law if the allegations, taken as true, together with inferences reasonably drawn from them do not entitle the claimant to the relief sought. A cause of action has no basis in fact if no reasonable person could believe the facts pleaded.

Texas law does not allow for the presentation and legal maintenance of the many fake claims that exist in Tony Buzbee’s lawsuits.

Given the appearance of fake claims in the initial study of the Tony Buzbee Lawsuits against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, and where it is evident that just moving to randomly evaluate a lawsuit’s claims leads constant basic data gaps that would normally be in place to prove a story actually happened, I have to share an early conclusion: these lawsuits were, for the most part, made up.

I assert Tony Buzbee’s organization, with a small group of people including a group of massage therapists that others have already identified , took a handful of Deshaun Watson encounters with women who may have been fronting as massage therapists to the general public, tried to make the few look like a lot, and altered the stories to make Watson look bad in the court of public opinion.

Why?

Because the end objective clearly was that the wanted to get back at Watson for making the organization look bad in public. Watson wanted to be traded because he believed the Texans went back on a promise he says the organization made to involve him in the process of the selection of a head coach. The Texans were looking like cads in the court of public opinion, and about to lose the star QB they just gave millions to. It’s very logical to assume the organization engineered the Tony Buzbee fake lawsuits because of the impact they’ve collectively had on Deshaun Watson. As of now, he’s stuck with a team he does not want to play for, and with some in the media media, and the NFL itself, hanging the 22 questionable lawsuits over his head like some sword of Damocles that’s ready to drop in case the Texans do try and activate him.

Stay tuned.

