Tony Buzbee 16 Lawsuits vs Deshaun Watson Accuse Texans QB Of Behavior Like Lap Dances For Buzbee

From YouTube Channel: March 24, 2021 at 09:18AM

ONN – Tony Buzbee 16 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Accuse Texans QB Of Behavior Like The Lap Dances Done For Buzbee

Why is it that all of the lawsuits filed in court have small variations of wording that, in my opinion are like the exotic dancers who gave the lap dances for Tony Buzbee on the TMZ video in 2018. Could those exotic dancers turn around and sue Tony Buzbee? He was certainly having a good time.

If you say “no”, then how can you take the lawsuits and really say they happened? We have real evidence against Tony: he has no video of Watson nor has Tony presented a single real live woman who’s name is on the lawsuit. Should that not be the standard?

I do not care how many lawsuits Tony files they look bogus to say the least. He has not presented any women and yet is dragging Watson’s name or trying to. Will not work as long as the truth is out there. And it could get Tony Buzbee disbarred.

Stay tuned.

