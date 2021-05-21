Tommy “Tiny” Lister Died Too Young At 62 – A Wake Up Call

Tommy “Tiny” Lister died April 28th 2021, and from a heart attack that appeared to be “jump started” by COVID-19. What’s so hard is I don’t associate “Tiny” with death at all, but with life.

On screen, he was larger than life. That’s the only way I ever saw him because I had not met him in person. Always bald, Tiny Lister played roles where he didn’t say much, but had a way of using his eyes to be close together while looking at you. It’s hard to explain, but you know it when you see it. That was his trademark look.

This video has his final words spoken:

According to TMZ, this is what happened to the Hollywood Star:

April 28th 8:21 AM PT — 12/11 — Lister had been experiencing COVID symptoms in the days leading up to his death … according to his manager, Cindy Cowan. Cowan tells CNN that Tiny began feeling sick a week ago, but he got worse quickly — couldn’t breathe and felt very weak. She says he was supposed to work on a movie set last weekend but had to cancel due to his breathing difficulties, and he also canceled a Zoom appearance for a TV festival Wednesday. That night is when Cowan says friends and family tried to call and check on him, but their calls went on answered. 7:08 PM PT — A release from The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says friends and business associates of Lister became worried Thursday when they hadn’t heard from him since Wednesday night. Deputies performed a welfare check where they made their way into his apartment and found him dead. At this point, cops say it’s believed that Lister died of natural causes … but an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death. Ice Cube, who starred in “Friday” posted a tribute, saying, “RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Black Men Must Fight COVID And Change Our Diets In Our 50s And 60s

I read that Mr. Lister has “breathing difficulties”. During the advent of COVID-19, I started a habit of making sure we had a large supply of Halls Menthol Cough Drops. The reason is I found early on that the Halls Menthol Cough Drops really helped enhance breathing. They really worked well with my 86-year-old Mom (who I am keeping company), too.

Now that we’re both vaxxed, it’s less of an issue, but still a focus. We also have made eating healthy a hobby, and avoid wine and sprits not as a moral issue, but we just don’t have the taste for them. We also wore and wear our masks. I am pretty sure Tiny used one too from the photos, but the cloth version I saw is not the best one.

In closing, I will vlog about Tiny “Deebo” Lister more. Mainly because his passing just hits me in the gut. RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister.

Stay tuned.

