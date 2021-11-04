Titans can still make noise vs. Rams without Derrick Henry | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob717b-oDQA
Titans can still make noise vs. Rams without Derrick Henry | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
The Titans will be without superstar Derrick Henry on Sunday Night Football, but Chris Simms goes inside the numbers to look at all the other weapons they’ll …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for NBC Sports – Pro Football Talk uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- ‘We want to live like humans’: More Afghan refugees arrive in Sacramento November 4, 2021
- PM Modi lands In Uttarakhand, to offer prayers at Kedarnath shrine | Republic TV November 4, 2021
- you can tell it’s a blowout November 4, 2021
- ‘It was eerie’: Woman reacts after learning 19-year-old woman was killed in her Fairfield home November 4, 2021
- Over 100 younger children in Yolo County receive COVID-19 vaccine days after federal approval November 4, 2021
- PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath; To Unveil Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi | Republic TV November 4, 2021
- Sacramento County inmates go on hunger strike to protest lack of COVID-19 safety November 4, 2021
- No Defense Just Vibes November 4, 2021
- the comeback is on😈 November 4, 2021
- well said November 4, 2021
- full game Live 🔴 San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues | Blues @ Sharks live November 4, 2021
- NHL LIVE:San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream – Blues @ Sharks NHL LIVE November 4, 2021
- (LIVE NHL ) St. Louis Blues @ San Jose Sharks Live Stream – Sharks vs Blues LIVE November 4, 2021
- White House: Biden ‘Perfectly Comfortable’ Paying Settlements To Families Separated At Border November 4, 2021
- Fact or Fiction: COVID vaccine contains luciferase? November 4, 2021
- the Colts need to try for 60 points 😈 November 4, 2021
- 2 stiff arms on 1 play November 4, 2021
- Crews fight a massive building fire in Los Angeles. November 4, 2021
- Supply Chain Woes Pressure Bay Area Retailers as Holidays Loom November 4, 2021
- Fauci: ‘Eradication’ Of COVID-19 ‘Is Out’ November 4, 2021
- Lucy McBath Slams Texas Abortion Law, Says Women’s Rights Under Attack November 4, 2021
- Mother accuses Southwest of racial profiling November 4, 2021
- Charlamagne on Boosie Saying Rappers Get Killed in Their Own Cities (Flashback) November 4, 2021
- Buildings Across NYC Light Up To Celebrate Diwali November 4, 2021
- Recent deadly crash brings up painful memories for family of moped rider killed in similar crash November 4, 2021
- U.K. Regulator Approves Merck Antiviral Covid Pill November 4, 2021
- Offensive Lineman are People too November 4, 2021
- the big man is wide open and on his knees November 4, 2021
- meme moment November 4, 2021
- Beirut Blast Probe • FRANCE 24 English November 4, 2021
- Jack Ciattarelli Refuses To Concede New Jersey Governor Race November 4, 2021
- ‘I’m Very Offended’: Pramila Jayapal Slams Abortion Opponents During House Hearing November 4, 2021
- that’s kinda harsh November 4, 2021
- John Thune: Democrats Proposing ‘A Huge Tax Cut For Rich People’ November 4, 2021
- Court Temporarily Blocks Demolition Of East River Park November 4, 2021
- Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers | 2021 NFL Week 9 | Predictions Madden NFL 22 November 4, 2021
- New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts highlights 2nd-Qtr | NFL Week 9 – November 4, 2021 November 4, 2021
- GOP Senators Promote COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act After Mandate Deadline November 4, 2021
- Rockets vs. Suns 11/4/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today November 4, 2021
- LIVE: Colin Powell’s memorial service in Washington, D.C. | CBSN November 4, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog