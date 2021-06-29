Tiny House Village Houses Homeless Youth in Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzzIQKjwm7k
ONN – Tiny House Village Houses Homeless Youth in Oakland – video made by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Oakland’s homeless crisis has led to many teens and young adults being forced to sleep on the streets. Youth Spirit Artworks pioneered an art-centric tiny house village to help at-risk youth, and the results are 😍😍😍.
