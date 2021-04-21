Timothy Douglas, OEA Negotiator, On OEA-OUSD Oakland School Reopening Tentative Agreement Before Final
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8GUsW4xq54
ONN – Timothy Douglas, OEA negotiator, speaks on the Oakland school reopening tentative agreement – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Timothy Douglas of the Oakland Education Association goes through the teachers union’s and the Oakland Unified School District’s tentative agreement for reopening. This was recorded at the March 17th Action2020 meeting, in advance of the union’s vote on whether or not to ratify the agreement.
