https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIM_cMaM0Yc



ONN – Thursday in Las Vegas Livestream Weekly Strip Update By Steven Campbell – video by the YouTube channel “Not Leaving Las Vegas” in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Help fund more quality content?

👉 Facemasks

https://ift.tt/3gxR1Br

👉 Support via Patreon

https://ift.tt/2RNwYW6

👉 Support via PayPal

[email protected]

👉 Support via Cash App

$lvsteven

PO BOX

That is very nice of you

Steven Campbell

7835 south rainbow Blvd #4-194

Las Vegas NV

89139

👉buying stuff on Amazon? use this link to support my channel (affiliate link, you pay the same and Amazon pays me)

https://amzn.to/2rY6KGA

👉 Save 50% on Vegas hotels, flights, show and more! http://bit.ly/2Mt0m1F

(this link pays me an affiliate commission)

👉 Support me by buying cool gear!

https://ift.tt/3evTHQj

(this link pays the channel money if you order merchandise)

👉 Email me:

[email protected]

👉 Buy Not Leaving Las Vegas clothing etc

https://ift.tt/2XNzhMv

#lasvegas #notleavinglasvegas

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.