Thomas Public Relations Wins 2021 PR Campaign Of The Year Award

Thomas Public Relations, Inc. www.thomasprsocial.com, the leading PR agency for consumer electronics and high tech, announced today that it has won the PRPLI 2021 PR Campaign of the Year Award for Thomas PR’s campaign for Coldsnap, which resulted in coverage in major national TV shows and technology, consumer, and business publications, such as the Rachel Ray TV Show, Drew Barrymore Show, CNET, USA Today, CNN, Wall St. Journal, DigitalTrends, and more; and awards including the CES Innovation Award. Info at: https://prpli.org/awards-program/.

“As the only PR agency in Long Island focusing on high-technology products, we are honored to be recognized by PRPLI for the PR Campaign of the Year,” said Karen Thomas, President & CEO, Thomas Public Relations, Inc. “For over twenty years, Huntington, NY-based Thomas Public Relations has provided local, national, and international clients with our technology PR expertise resulting in high-level global press coverage, company IPOs, acquisitions, and top sales for our cutting-edge technology clients.”

Thomas PRTM clients have included the leaders in technology and consumer electronics, including iCleanse, Vivid-Pix, BeBop Sensors, iDevices, RoboSense, MicroVision, Sensoria, Olympus, Thermoworks, McAfee, Corsair, Lexar Media, OWC, Mixcder, Livall, and many others. Thomas PR is a pioneer in technology and digital imaging/photography public relations, known for representing Olympus and launching their digital camera and Magneto-Optical lines; winning hundreds of industry awards and propelling Olympus to number two in U.S. sales. Thomas PR services include reviews, interviews, press releases, trade show PR, awards, press conferences, social media, influencer marketing, research, and more. Thomas PR has extensive relationships with national and international press, including The Today Show, CNN, Good Morning America, Fox-TV, Wired, BBC-TV, Stern, NY Times, and more.

To contact Thomas PR for more information or to become a Thomas PR client, please email: [email protected] See client list at: http://www.thomasprsocial.com/clients.

ABOUT PRPLI

Since 1990, PRPLI (Public Relations Professionals of Long Island) has been the largest regional trade association for PR and communications professionals. Their members and event participants represent nearly every industry on Long Island and also include NY City professionals. PRPLI provides year-round opportunities to build relationships and learn from educational programs. They advance careers while supporting Long Island. The PRPLI Awards gala each spring honors media representatives, community leaders, mentors, rising stars, and lifelong public relations practitioners. It is also at the #PRPLIAwards that scholarships are presented to students preparing for public relations careers. See https://prpli.org/awards-program/ for more info.

Thomas PR Awards & Accolades:

WINNER – PRPLI 2021 PR Campaign of the Year

WINNER – LIBN Excellence in Communication Award 2017 – Best PR Campaign

WINNER – PR News Social Shake-up Movers & Shakers Award 2017

WINNER – Onalytica Top 100 PR Influencer Award

WINNER – PR SourceCode Top Tech Communicator

JUDGE – Edison Awards “Expert Reviewer” 2021, 2018 & 2017

JUDGE – Chair, PR Judging Committee, American Business Awards 2020

JUDGE – Business Intelligence Group PR Awards 2020 & 2019

JUDGE – American Business Awards – Stevie Awards – 2019 & 2018

JUDGE – Cyber Security Awards 2019

JUDGE – CES 2019 Innovation Awards

JUDGE – SVUS Awards – Best CEO & Technology 2018

JUDGE – IT World Awards 2017

JUDGE – CES Asia Innovation Awards 2019 & 2017

JUDGE – CEO World Awards 2017

